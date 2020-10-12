START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Bouncing back in times of uncertainty

Do you find yourself worrying about the future? Do you find yourself at a standstill waiting for the coronavirus to be over or the elections to pass? Or are you that person who holds on tight to that roller coaster of a ride, (remember those), embracing what comes next? While things may feel outside of your control, you have the opportunity and choice to focus on the things that you can control. Your mindset is a key ingredient to help you feel grounded when facing difficult moments of uncertainty.

As human beings, many of us want to have a sense of security. It is a way that we feel safe and in control of what is to come. When we are starting something new, for example, a new career move, a new eating plan, a new workout, or a move into a new home, we are able to plan ahead and prepare for these changes. In 2020, we have been forced to make changes in real time. Some of this may include: Learning to work remotely from home, navigate part-time/full-time homeschooling for our children, or getting groceries delivered or picked up. Perhaps we are out of a job, trying to find new and creative ways to network while social distancing.

The current events of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised uncertainty not only in employment and finances, but can add stress and anxiety in our lives. These unprepared changes can affect our relationships with ourselves and others. It can affect our health, leading to high blood pressure. We may find ourselves mindlessly eating, scrolling on social media, watching or reading excessive amounts of news, which can in fact affect our mental and emotional health. Soon you find yourself feeling stuck, worried or even hopeless. You may find yourself spiraling down an unforeseen path of sadness. But, I do want to assure you that you are not alone. I too find myself feeling fearful of the unknown at times. However there are a few tools that I like to use to get me out of that “yuck”, if you will. I do not want to discredit anyone who is feeling this way, but there does come a time when we need to dust ourselves up, and start leaning into the fear of that unknown for change to occur. So as I mentioned earlier, it comes down to choice. Ask yourself the following: “Do I want to continue to feel hopeless and worried?” Or “Is it time for me to start making small steps to feeling good”?