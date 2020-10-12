START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Bouncing back in times of uncertainty

Do you find yourself worrying about the future? Do you find yourself at a standstill waiting for the coronavirus to be over or the elections to pass? Or are you that person who holds on tight to that roller coaster of a ride, (remember those), embracing what comes next? While things may feel outside of your control, you have the opportunity and choice to focus on the things that you can control. Your mindset is a key ingredient to help you feel grounded when facing difficult moments of uncertainty.
As human beings, many of us want to have a sense of security. It is a way that we feel safe and in control of what is to come. When we are starting something new, for example, a new career move, a new eating plan, a new workout, or a move into a new home, we are able to plan ahead and prepare for these changes. In 2020, we have been forced to make changes in real time. Some of this may include: Learning to work remotely from home, navigate part-time/full-time homeschooling for our children, or getting groceries delivered or picked up. Perhaps we are out of a job, trying to find new and creative ways to network while social distancing.
The current events of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised uncertainty not only in employment and finances, but can add stress and anxiety in our lives. These unprepared changes can affect our relationships with ourselves and others. It can affect our health, leading to high blood pressure. We may find ourselves mindlessly eating, scrolling on social media, watching or reading excessive amounts of news, which can in fact affect our mental and emotional health. Soon you find yourself feeling stuck, worried or even hopeless. You may find yourself spiraling down an unforeseen path of sadness. But, I do want to assure you that you are not alone. I too find myself feeling fearful of the unknown at times. However there are a few tools that I like to use to get me out of that “yuck”, if you will. I do not want to discredit anyone who is feeling this way, but there does come a time when we need to dust ourselves up, and start leaning into the fear of that unknown for change to occur. So as I mentioned earlier, it comes down to choice. Ask yourself the following: “Do I want to continue to feel hopeless and worried?” Or “Is it time for me to start making small steps to feeling good”?
How to start embracing uncertainty
When we focus on all of the things that are not going right, we seem to attract and see more and more of it. Making us feel hopeless or irritable. Perhaps even causing us to lose sleep. Finding it hard to find enjoyment. So rather than focusing on what we cannot control, how can we start living in the now, focusing on feeling good now. If we can focus on the now, this will help us to enjoy the later.
Support Local Journalism
Want to start feeling good about the present? Try the following:
Form Good Habits. Focus on the things you have control over. What time are you going to bed and waking up in the morning? What are you consuming your time and energy with? What are you watching, eating? Who are you spending your time talking to? Are these positive people? Supportive people?
Take action. If you find yourself obsessing over something, take an action step toward doing something different. Turn on your favorite song, step outside and go for a walk, turn on a show that makes you laugh. Hug your child or partner. Focus on something that brings a smile to your face.
Ask yourself, what do I want? Is anything getting resolved when I think about this topic over and over again? What can I do in this moment to change how I am feeling? How can I make a difference? Can I volunteer for a cause I believe in? Is there a group online or a class that I can take to learn more? What are my interests? With motivation, comes excitement, joy, possibilities, and confidence.
Exercise. Get 30 minutes of movement each day. It doesn’t have to be intense. Go for a walk, run or a bike ride. Dancing, zumba or yoga. There are so many free videos on YouTube or online. Do something that gets your heart rate up, your blood circulating, so you get those endorphins going. Endorphins lead to happiness.
Rather than focusing on what you do not have, focus on what you do have, and put your energy into this. Did you lose your job? Are you focusing on what you cannot pay for? How can you shift your mind to focus on looking for new opportunities? Who do you know that you can talk to and put the ask out? Rather than focusing on what you cannot afford, what can you afford? Who have you connected with lately? Are you around your family more often? What is the silver lining in all of this? What are you learning about yourself? When we can focus on what we do have, we are shifting our attention in real time to focus on the positive. With practice it becomes easier and easier to see the good in our daily lives. We may start to feel motivated, inspired and hopeful of what’s to come.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a transformational coach, author and speaker. She is a first-generation American in a Muslim household with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.