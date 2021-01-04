START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Can you accomplish your New Year's goals?

Do you find yourself feeling motivated around this time of year to try something new, only to be back to square one within a few weeks?
Or perhaps you find yourself saying: "Oh great! Another year has gone by, and I am nowhere near where I want to be in my life financially, physically or mentally."
You know something has to change, but where and how do you start?
Trust me when I say that I would try the new workouts, and the "trendy" diets. I have tried waking up earlier to meditate and write in my gratitude journal, only for all of my healthy habits to go out the window in a matter of days!
I remember that feeling of being stuck and defeated, wondering if my life would ever change. I think back to those days that I would search for that job or that relationship hoping that it would be that missing puzzle piece to make me feel complete and happy again.
So many times I would ask myself "How do I even start"? Only to find myself feeling lost, alone and confused.
Something that I HAVE learned about myself these last 5 years of doing this work is that when I am gearing up to try something new, I must create some systems in place in order for me to succeed. If not, I am going to be right back to where I started in no time. Feeling discouraged and hopeless.
I will be the first to say that having a positive support system and my own personal, business and fitness coach is what has helped me when it's come to my own success personally and professionally as a Transformational Coach and Leader.
Starting something by yourself can oftentimes feel lonely. You may feel lost, confused or even questioning yourself if you are doing something wrong.
If you are anything like me, sometimes it may take you months just to get onboard with an idea. For instance, you may be thinking, " I am going to start eating healthy." "I'm going to start my new business or look for a new job." Or "I'm going to start dating again."
However, the idea has to sink in for the actual action to take place. You may have the idea, but without the right mindset, consistency, accountability and realistic action steps, that self doubt will continue to creep in as it can feel so overwhelming. You may find yourself questioning yourself, quitting or feeling discouraged.
What is keeping you from investing in yourself? Can you imagine what your life would look like if you tackled those underlying beliefs that resurface from time to time? If you had the tools to navigate your doubts and fears? If you had people who were working through some of the same things, and you were able to discuss and bounce ideas, and learn from one another?
You may tell yourself that whether you're single, a stay at home mom, empty nester, that now isn't the right time, but the right time never comes does it? There will always be another bill, another task, another fire that you have to put out.
You may be telling yourself that the myth, the personal development books or that positive change within ourselves is not possible. Or that it's just too hard!
Are you going to keep talking about wanting things to change, or are you going to do something about it?
Here are 5 ways to reboot your mindset:
Reprogram your self-talk
On those bad days where nothing seems to be going right, its very easy for me to be extra hard on myself, perhaps even critical. Reverting back to the way I used to be before I started on my personal development journey eight years ago. The issue of negative self-talk is that it doesn’t only show up on bad days. It can show up daily in the way that you think or feel about yourself, a situation or in others. Some examples are, “I can never have that.” “I wish I could make that kind of money,” or “It’s just so hard.” It can even come out when someone is giving you a compliment like, “I like your shirt,” and you reply: “Oh thanks, it’s really old.” Or perhaps you tell yourself “I can’t trust anyone,” based on past situations. So you find yourself feeling guarded and not open to new experiences.
The conversations you have with yourself are a direct reflection of your mindset. If you are telling yourself “I am not good enough to achieve my dreams”, your thoughts will create your reality and your mindset will hold you back from having the life you want. To upgrade your mindset, change your negative self-talk to empowering words. Telling yourself “I can do this” or “I got this”, really works. Once you have the awareness, you can get to a place where you can catch your thoughts, and shift your words in real time.
Change your language
Language is so important. How do you speak about yourself? Do you make fun of yourself when talking to others? Do you call yourself “fat” or “stupid” just to get a laugh from someone? I know this behavior all too well. It’s an easy way to get someone to like you, but at what expense? What happens when the laughs wear off? You may feel as if no one is there for you, or perhaps isolated.
After changing your inner thought dialogue and the story you are telling yourself, change the way you talk to other people. Avoid phrases like “I am always like this” or “I am always doing this” or saying “Sorry” for speaking. Saying “Sorry” has become this void when a conversation becomes quiet. Choose words for encouraging a growth mindset. Furthermore, shift the way that you show up for yourself by making it a habit to talk about the things that are going well in your life instead of what is not. Complaining and talking about your problems creates scarcity and fear. When you are able to shift the way that you think and speak, this will encourage a mindset of abundance.
Practice mindfulness
I’m sure you’ve heard the statement: What you think, you will get. When we focus on things that can or will go wrong we tend to make that our reality. Many of us like to relive the past or focus too much on fearing the future. We have a habit of turning bad experiences into a movie in our minds and put it on repeat. Once you have this awareness, you can shift what can be generations of learned behavior. Things can and will change when you are mindful of the situation, and you choose differently.
Pick a goal you want to achieve and ask yourself: “Which mindset do I need to achieve this goal?” and “Which mindset do people have that were successful at this goal?”
For example, healthy and fit people might share the mindset “I love taking care of my body, nourishing it with whole foods and exercising every day.” If it’s your goal to be healthy and fit, act as if you already HAVE the mindset of a healthy and fit person. This way, you are basically tricking your brain to adopt a new mindset and reinforcing it with action.
If you want to make more money, ask yourself, “What will it feel like having this money?” “Where will I go?” “How would I spend it?” Get yourself to think, feel and act as if you already have it.
Seek-out like-minded people
You know the saying, “You are the company you keep.” Reach out for the support you need. Start spending time with people who have a mindset that you desire. When you see others succeeding it helps you to believe that the same is possible for you. Join a Facebook group with people that want and desire the same things you do.
Want to upgrade your money and success mindset? Start hanging out with people who are very successful and seem to have an abundance of money flowing their way at any time. It is easier to adopt a new mindset when you see it is already working for others. Learn how they think and adapt their daily habits to match their mindset.
Seek accountability to support and retain your current mindset
What does this mean? It may mean finding an online course or coach to give you the support you are looking for to hold you accountable. Perhaps it is a Business, Life or Fitness Coach. Or perhaps it is giving hypnotherapy a try. Some of my clients have been able to quit smoking through hypnotherapy. The reason for their ability to quit smoking is a shift in mindset. Reprogramming your brain takes effort and due diligence, don’t be afraid to seek out help to create your new mindset for 2021!
If you are looking for some guidance or support, please reach out to schedule a free consultation.
Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy and Intentional New Year!
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a transformational coach, author and speaker who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. She is a first-generation American in a Muslim household with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.