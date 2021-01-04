START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Can you accomplish your New Year's goals?

You may tell yourself that whether you're single, a stay at home mom, empty nester, that now isn't the right time, but the right time never comes does it? There will always be another bill, another task, another fire that you have to put out.

Reprogram your self-talk

On those bad days where nothing seems to be going right, its very easy for me to be extra hard on myself, perhaps even critical. Reverting back to the way I used to be before I started on my personal development journey eight years ago. The issue of negative self-talk is that it doesn’t only show up on bad days. It can show up daily in the way that you think or feel about yourself, a situation or in others. Some examples are, “I can never have that.” “I wish I could make that kind of money,” or “It’s just so hard.” It can even come out when someone is giving you a compliment like, “I like your shirt,” and you reply: “Oh thanks, it’s really old.” Or perhaps you tell yourself “I can’t trust anyone,” based on past situations. So you find yourself feeling guarded and not open to new experiences.