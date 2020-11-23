START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Can't see friends and family this Thanksgiving? Here are 5 ways to cope

The holidays are right around the corner, which means that we may have to do things a little bit differently this year due to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the spike in COVID-19 cases. This may leave some of us feeling fearful, sad, full of anxiety or even resentful. However, there is still hope! We have all had to come up with creative ways to celebrate this year, whether it be graduations, birthday parties, or weddings. So how can we celebrate an old tradition and still feel connected in a different way this year?