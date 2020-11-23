START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Can't see friends and family this Thanksgiving? Here are 5 ways to cope

The holidays are right around the corner, which means that we may have to do things a little bit differently this year due to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the spike in COVID-19 cases. This may leave some of us feeling fearful, sad, full of anxiety or even resentful. However, there is still hope! We have all had to come up with creative ways to celebrate this year, whether it be graduations, birthday parties, or weddings. So how can we celebrate an old tradition and still feel connected in a different way this year?
- Have gratitude for what HAS gone right this year. Create a list for yourself, and ask family members and or friends to do the same. Then share it among each other on a Zoom call or phone call.
- Family traditions. What is that thing that you always look forward to when gathering with your family? Is it Mom’s green bean casserole? Or that freshly baked pie that Grandma is so good at making? Or who is the mixologist between your family and friends? Create that non-alcoholic or alcoholic cocktail that you can all say cheers to. Or share recipes among your family or friends so everyone can have their chance to make the dish, and see who’s dish came out the best.
- Zoom storytime. Perhaps go around the Zoom call sharing your favorite funny story that you have encountered this year. The one with the funniest story receives a gift in the mail from each family member. (Make it fun: A ugly holiday sweater or fun cozy onesie can make a fun gift). Guess who will be wearing what on the next family Zoom call!
- Adopt a senior or a family in need. Purchase a gift card to a restaurant, gas station, your local Target or Walmart, or buy a gift that would brighten their day.
- Focus on your physical and emotional health. Focus on the things that you can control to give you a sense of confidence and accomplishment. =What are the foods that you are putting in your body? Sure, indulge in a cookie or two. Have that glass of wine, but pay attention to how much you are having. What does your self-talk look like? Are you being kind and compassionate to yourself? How much sleep are you getting? Get up, get out, and do something to move your body. Whether it be dancing to your favorite song, watching your favorite show that makes you laugh, going for a walk, meditating or listening to a motivational podcast. What are some positive habits that you can create for yourself?
Having perspective on the things that you CAN control can shift the way you think and feel in real time.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a transformational coach, author and speaker who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. She is a first-generation American in a Muslim household with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.
