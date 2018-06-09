Bobby Bunch has run the Quad-City Times Bix 7 since he was 9 years old. The first time he completed the course, he was side-by-side with his father.
The comedian, musician and talent booker from LeClaire has since run distances up to half marathons and typically trains 25 to 30 miles a week.
He thought he knew all about running until it was suggested he take the Genesis Training to Run course so he could train others in the proper techniques of running.
“I kind of had a ‘know-it-all’ attitude,’’ Bunch said. “That changed quickly.’’
Genesis Training to Run, taught by Genesis physical therapists, is intended to improve running efficiency and reduce risk for injury by optimizing running mechanics. The program is open to anyone age 10 or older. All runners, regardless of experience, can enroll.
Bunch now realizes he did not know everything about running, especially the movement of running.
“One month after taking Training to Run, it’s like a night and day difference in how I feel during and after workouts. I learned the right way to warm-up and run and I just feel more fluid with the motion of running.’’
There is still time to enroll and enjoy the benefits of the training before the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on July 28.
Training to Run consists of three 90-minute sessions over three weeks. Sessions focus on improving arm position and efficiency, optimizing trunk movement, and engaging the body core appropriately. Each session builds on previous content, ultimately helping the runner establish a more efficient stride and improved mechanics.
“We have seen first-hand the impact this program can have on not only keeping you healthy, but making you faster no matter what your prior running experience is,’’ said Genesis physical therapist David Wedeking. “Several people who have taken the program have emailed their most recent PRs (personal records) and injury-free and pain-free runs.
“We love to get people early in their season, or early in their running career, in order to optimize their mechanics before they run into issues down the road.’’
The physical therapists teaching Genesis Training to Run understand every runner is different. Everyone has a unique stride and abilities considered during the class.
Using video analysis and running-specific exercises, goals of Training to Run are personalized to individual skills and needs and include:
• Adapting running mechanics to improve efficiency and reduce injury risk
• Increase speed without additional energy expenditure
• Establish a dynamic pre-run warm-up
“I would suggest this program for anyone who wants to consistently run even 10 to 15 miles a week,’’ Bunch said. “Doing it the right way will take a lot of stress off the body.’’
Bunch said he now trains differently than he did before taking the Training to Run class.
Each movement specialist teaching Training to Run is a regular runner with specialized training in treatment of the running athlete.
To enroll, or to learn more, call 563-421-0800 or genesishealth.com/run.