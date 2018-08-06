Summer months are quickly passing, and before too long we will be gearing up for fall. With kids returning to school and days slowly getting shorter, it’s difficult to re-establish a routine following the chaotic summer months. Instead of struggling to catch up, consider these tips for getting ahead so it is easier to begin your new schedule and stick with it.
Think ahead. Don’t wish away your remaining summer days, but do think ahead about your fall activities and commitments. Don’t overwhelm yourself by trying to tackle everything at once. Instead, make sure you plan one week at a time. Stay organized by writing your commitments down in a journal or on a calendar, and do your best to plan around them. Consider your upcoming schedule and determine how it will impact factors like your meal-planning and nightly routine. Set aside time to think all of it through before the week begins so you can make sure you’re organized and feeling great about what you have planned.
Consistency is key. Consistency is important for much more than your diet and exercise regimen. Other aspects of wellness, including sleeping habits and stress management, can benefit from structure as well. Determine small details like a nightly bed time or your morning wake-up call, and stick with it to the best of your abilities. Don’t worry about being perfect with your new schedule, but keep in mind that structure can help prevent you from becoming overwhelmed when times get busy. Do your best to keep yourself and your family on track and you will find that over time (typically within a few weeks) it gets easier and it will eventually become habitual in nature.
Be realistic. Simply put, do not plan for a schedule that will be hard to maintain. Think realistically about what you have going on, and take small steps towards restructuring your day. Whether you need to get groceries, attend an evening meeting, or complete housework you’ve had on your to-do list for months, time it out appropriately so you are able to check things off the list without committing to too many things at one time. As a general rule of thumb, plan to accomplish three tasks on a day with few commitments. If you have something else planned, make sure you adjust accordingly. At the end of the week, you’ll have your list completed without being exhausted and you’ll be ready to conquer the next one!