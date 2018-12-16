According to a BBC news report, cancer rates are increasing all over the world. One report predicts there will be 18.1 million new cases of cancer and 9.6 million people worldwide will die with this disease this year. The figures suggest one in five men and one in six women will develop cancer in their lifetime. And as countries become wealthier, more people get cancers related to lifestyle rather than those linked to poverty.
Gut health is one of the most important factors playing a part in this increasing cancer rate. As the use of pesticides on crops, antibiotics on cattle, and the presence of industrial waste in the air and water increases, so does the burden on our poor gut. As the gut gets unhealthier, our immune system starts to falter. This may be one of the major factors causing this rise of cancer.
One of the mechanisms by which inflammation becomes too much for our body to handle is impairment of the gut barrier, or gut dysbiosis. One example of how uncontrolled inflammation can lead to cancer is the high risk of cancer in patients suffering from Ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. But I believe other cancers outside of our gastrointestinal tract are related directly or indirectly to our gut health. Our gut performs the incredibly important function of letting the good stuff go to our blood, cells, and tissues and at the same time prevents the toxins, bacteria, viruses, and other bad things from passing through. This is very delicate, balanced work. Also keep in mind, almost 75 percent of our immune system is located in and around our gut.
For some reason, when our gut is not doing well, our whole immune system is under stress. Food is not broken down properly, or partially digested food is absorbed and this can cause the immune system to react to these food particles as something foreign. Toxins and hormones gain access to the blood and stimulate the immune system. Bacteria and bacterial toxins, as well as viruses which are usually blocked, easily move across the broken gut barrier. Even the chemicals released by the white blood cells or other cells trying to curtail the damage can become problematic by gaining access to general blood circulation. All of this activity, in addition to stimulating localized inflammation, causes widespread, generalized inflammation throughout our body. Even our brain is not spared.
So naturally anything going down our mouth is the most important factor in regulating and modulating our gut health. Just like other parts of our body, the gut has resilience and the ability to repair damage, but the constant onslaught of insults will break everything including our gut. Unlike our forefather’s gut, our gut has to face innumerable foes as mentioned above. So if we give our guts even some break by cutting down on the things which are in our control, such as the daily intake of fast food, this might be enough to give our gut time to repair and recharge itself and in doing so control inflammation, rest our immune system and decrease the risk of cancer. On top of that, if we increase the consumption of healthy foods like vegetables, fruits, fish, nuts and whole grain foods, this will give additional ammunition to our gut to ward off any threat.
There are some things from which we cannot run away, like the air we breathe, but we can do something about the food we consume. Even decreasing the intake of processed, chemical-laden food could be the difference between cancer and a cancer-free, long life.