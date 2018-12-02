I know the holidays can be stressful at times. So don’t let your food and drink choices weigh you down. Here are five holiday hacks you can use all month long to keep you on track with your health goals.
1. Keep sweet treats out of sight. You may already have cookies and candy sitting around for your guests to enjoy, but did you know research suggests that keeping those unhealthy options in plain sight can increase your consumption? Just the sight of some foods can trigger instant cravings. Try keeping sugary snacks out of sight so they’ll stay out of mind, and move healthy snacks front and center instead.
2. Make a game plan and avoid skipping meals if possible. Try to evenly space your meals and snacks throughout the day, which will be easier on your body's digestive system. When heading to holiday gatherings, decide how you want to feel when you leave. Going in with a game plan will help you moderate your food intake. Mindful eating is all about eating when you’re hungry and truly enjoying it.
3. Savor the flavor. Surviving the holidays takes a little willpower, but you shouldn’t have to avoid all the good stuff. If you want to find some moderation and fight the holiday bulge then pace yourself and practice the “three-bite rule.” The first bite is to taste it, the second bite is to savor it, and the third bite is to be satisfied with it. Mindful eating is a practice that will increase the gap between impulse and action, and we could all use a little impulse control around the holidays.
4. Smart substitutions. Make simple swaps in your recipes to decrease fat, sodium and sugar while increasing the fiber, vitamins and minerals.
- Substitute up to one-half of all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour (more fiber).
- Substitute part of the fat with applesauce, mashed banana, shredded zucchini, canned pumpkin, or pureed beans (less fat, more fiber).
- Substitute mayonnaise and sour cream with Greek yogurt (more protein, less fat).
- Omit salt and increase flavor using herbs and aromatics like garlic and onion.
- Increase sweet-tasting herbs, spices and extracts to boost flavor when cutting back on sugar like lemon verbena, cinnamon, vanilla and stevia.
- For your libations, substitute pop and tonic water with club soda (less sugar).
5. Stay hydrated and water preload before your meal. Sometimes your hunger pangs may actually be a sign of dehydration. It can be hard to remember to drink enough water throughout the day, especially when you aren’t sweating like you would during summer months. Keep a water bottle with you at all times. Studies have also shown that drinking water before each meal can encourage weight loss by increasing satiety and decreasing meal energy intake. You can also stay hydrated by eating more fruits and vegetables. On average, one cup of the fruits and vegetables will yield one-half a cup of water. In addition, you’ll be getting lots of fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals to keep you feeling fresh and at your best.