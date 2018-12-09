With Christmas just 15 days away, hopefully you have your shopping completed, or at least close to being done.
Christmas and New Year’s bring the joys of good food, time with family and friends and the challenges of staying active. Every year, it seems that the time from Thanksgiving to New Year’s flies by. These next two weeks until Christmas will move at mach speed. As you prepare for the holiday festivities ahead, it doesn’t hurt to put together a game plan to have an idea of what your priorities will be during this time.
My recommendations to navigating the holidays are below.
1. Focus on family. If you’ve trained for any events over the last year, you’ve probably had to sacrifice some time with loved ones. If there is a Christmas or New Year’s tradition in your family, that should be your focus. Missing a run or two to keep your loved ones happy isn’t going to break your training cycle. Appreciate and enjoy time with your loved ones while you can. There is never a guarantee of a tomorrow or next Christmas, so enjoy your time with them!
2. Be flexible with your runs. If you plan on staying active during the holidays, you will probably need to be a little flexible around family gatherings. The old saying “something is better than nothing” is true here. Donning the headlamp and heading out early or late might be the best opportunity to not create a conflict with a gathering. You might also have to cut your run short to get something in. As always, it doesn’t hurt to run your plans by the boss (significant other) to make sure everyone is on the same page.
Wait, there are only two recommendations for this week’s column? With the holidays, the key should be happiness. The only one who can answer the key to your happiness is you. If you trust your gut and follow your heart, I’m sure you will find the answer. Have a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year!