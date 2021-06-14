START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Is life happening to you or for you?

I also began focusing on how I want my life to look. I envisioned our dream home as well as family activities including hikes, drives to the beach and foods we will eat.

When I received a call from my radiologist and learned the tumor is cancer, I was shocked and scared. However, I became more worried when I received other people's reactions. We all handle news differently and sometimes we project our own fears onto others. Oftentimes we fear the unknown, and that fear creates more fear. Before we know it, we are stuck.

Do you find yourself going in circles wanting things to change in your life? Do you focus on everything except what's going right? Do you get caught up in negative self talk? Do you let everyone's reactions bump you off course?

Here's an exercise that you can try:

What are the facts?

What can you control?

What can you do differently?

What is one action step you can take right now to feel better?

Here are my facts: I have a small tumor. I feel great. I caught it early. I met with my surgeon who reassured me I will be around for a long time. I have a supportive family and friends whom I am so grateful to have.

I am going to work on soaking in all of the love and joy.