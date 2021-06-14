START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Is life happening to you or for you?

I was in the doctor's office with my mom as she was having a followup ultrasound.
Ironically, this is where I received a phone call regarding my own biopsy. "I'm sorry to tell you that the tumor we found is indeed cancer."
As I sat there hearing the words, I held the phone and stared off into space.
About a month and a half ago, I noticed a hard lump on my breast. My OB-GYN suggested I get an ultrasound since my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.
On May 22 I went for my ultrasound, which led to my biopsy that same day. I didn't have time to wait to hear the results. I just needed the info that my biopsy came back negative because of all the things going on in my life. My elderly and sick parents were moving out of state; my father had fallen a couple of times, which led him to be admitted to the hospital. We sold our house and were planning a move. My business was evolving and needed a lot of my attention. My 5-year-old daughter needs her mommy to cuddle with.
I was being pulled in every possible direction.
I spent a couple of days thinking the worst. Should I tell my husband it will be OK to remarry? Will my little girl grow up without a mother? What-if moments will only drive you crazy.
During those two days of waiting for my results, I decided to distract my mind by watching two seasons of "Dream Home Makeover" on Netflix.
I also began focusing on how I want my life to look. I envisioned our dream home as well as family activities including hikes, drives to the beach and foods we will eat.
When I received a call from my radiologist and learned the tumor is cancer, I was shocked and scared. However, I became more worried when I received other people's reactions. We all handle news differently and sometimes we project our own fears onto others. Oftentimes we fear the unknown, and that fear creates more fear. Before we know it, we are stuck.
Do you find yourself going in circles wanting things to change in your life? Do you focus on everything except what's going right? Do you get caught up in negative self talk? Do you let everyone's reactions bump you off course?
Here's an exercise that you can try:
- What are the facts?
- What can you control?
- What can you do differently?
- What is one action step you can take right now to feel better?
Here are my facts: I have a small tumor. I feel great. I caught it early. I met with my surgeon who reassured me I will be around for a long time. I have a supportive family and friends whom I am so grateful to have.
I am going to work on soaking in all of the love and joy.
I have a choice, and I choose to look at all of these bumps in the road as a learning opportunity; looking at the bigger picture. There will be days of tears, of course, but I know that what we focus our mind on can either help or hinder our journey. No one else can decide for us.
For me, It comes down to choice and perspective.
CHOICE: I choose to focus on what I know -- I look at the data and take it one appointment at a time. I choose to look at all that is going right. I choose to celebrate catching this cancer early. I choose to receive love, and to spend time with those who are special to me. I choose to watch funny movies. I choose to get excited about the road trip my husband, my 5-year-old and I are planning. I choose to live in the moment.
PERSPECTIVE: When feeling overwhelmed and lost in all that's coming at us, we can see ourselves as victims or we can look at it as a lesson and an opportunity for growth. We can welcome the joy in and appreciate how far we have come in our journey of life.
This mindset takes practice. It takes consistency. It takes dedication.
But aren't you worth it?
If I can navigate some really hard stuff, I know you can too.
Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a transformational coach, author and speaker who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. She is a first-generation American in a Muslim household with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.