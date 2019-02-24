Sir William Osler was one of the four founders of Johns Hopkins Hospital. He wrote the first significant and scientific textbook of medicine, "The Principles and Practices of Medicine."
Osler created the first residency program for the specialty of training physicians and he was the first to bring medical students out of the lecture hall for bedside clinical training.
He was, along with many distinguished physicians of late 19th and early 20th century, an ardent advocate of medicinal use of cannabis (marijuana), especially its use for difficult to treat migraine and other chronic pain conditions. This amazing herb has been used for thousands of years by different cultures and schools of medicine for various medical problems. Cannabis has been made into something evil, comparable to horrendous things like heroin and cocaine, but this has been due to political, social and economic reasons more than scientific ones.
The good news for people who could benefit from cannabis-related treatments is the tide is changing, and more and more people are realizing the health benefits associated with this medicinal herb. Still there is still a lot of work to be done in spreading the knowledge about its many benefits. Cannabis is still classified as a level 1 restricted substance under federal law and this has seriously hampered research and studies.
Two recent studies suggest medical marijuana may decrease the use of opioids and there are substantial reductions in opiate use in states that have made medical marijuana legal, with a 14 percent decrease in prescriptions based on Medicare data. Medical marijuana can be one effective tool in decreasing the death rate and other complications associated with the opioid epidemic.
There are many reasons why controlled and medically supervised use of marijuana is helpful in treating chronic pain conditions and in doing so, decreasing a patient's reliance and dependence on much more dangerous and addictive opioids. In our body, we have this endocannabinoid system. This system is widely distributed throughout the brain and spinal cord and plays a role in many physiological processes, including inflammation, appetite regulation, metabolism, brain and nerve development, immune function, cardiovascular function, digestion, learning, memory, psychiatric disease, movement, sleep/wake cycles, regulation of stress/emotion and nociception/pain. The active ingredients of cannabis are called cannabinoids and our body produces its own cannabinoids which attach to specific receptors. These receptors, called CB1 and CB2, are widely distributed in our body, with CB1 being more prominent in brain and nerves and CB2 receptors are more prominent on other organs and our immune cells. This endocannabinoid system has been found to affect multiple neurotransmitters in the brain, including our own opioids called endorphins, and in doing so it increases the pain threshold and decreases the requirement for opioid pain medicines. It has been found that the runners high (the feeling of euphoria experienced by runners) is not due to endorphins, but due to cannabinoids. Also, unlike the opioid receptors, which are found in high numbers in the brain stem which is the area controlling our breathing, CB1 receptors are sparsely present here, which explains why there is no inhibition of breathing with high doses of marijuana, while opioid over dose readily causes cessation of breathing and death.
This endocannabinoid system also modulates chemicals and pathways in the brain related to migraines and other headaches, like cluster headaches. In fact, one pathway is the same which is affected by the Triptan medications (the most commonly prescribed medications for migraine). This pathway one of the reasons why medicinal cannabis is so effective for headaches. Similarly, it affects excitability of brain cells (neurons) resulting in decreased seizures. Medicinal cannabis has also been found to be highly effective for pain and muscle spasms experienced by multiple sclerosis patients. There are potentially hundreds of medical uses this herb can provide including use in autoimmune diseases and even cancer.
There are different species and strains of cannabis. The main difference is the ratio of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which is the more psychoactive cannabinoid and cannabidiol, or CBD, which is the non-psychoactive constituent. For pain, sleep and anxiety, it is recommended to use strains with more CBD than THC. Strains like Indica have more CBD and strains like Sativa have more THC. There are numerous other cannabinoids and chemicals like terpenes. Some of these we know about, but the vast majority we don’t know, and for that reason more research and studies are needed, but this is not possible until this herb is taken off of the level 1 restriction.
Like any other herb or medicine, cannabis has side effects if used improperly and excessively, but under medical guidance and used moderately, this wonderful herb can be the answer for many debilitating chronic illnesses. We just need to remove the shackles and let it be explored.