Well, we made it through another year. With 2018 ushered out the door, 2019 brings a time for new beginnings. Over the past month we’ve had everything from 50s to a few inches of snow. Winter wants to keep things interesting.
If you are anything like me, you might have enjoyed your holidays a bit too much. While I continued to run, I did step my mileage back so I could spend that extra time with family and friends.
With this being a new year, I thought I would cover a few items for folks dipping their toes back in the water and for those who’ve been running consistently for at least the past few months.
Returning Runners (inactive for at least a few months):
- Remember to walk before you run. Going from no physical exertion to running can wreak havoc on your body. Spend at least a few weeks walking to help get your muscles and tendons ready for what’s to come.
- When you do start running, ease back into it. Incorporating a run/walk system is a good way to get back up to speed safely. You can base this on time (preferred) or mileage.
- Don’t get discouraged. It seems that a few weeks after the new year, a lot of people abandon their fitness goals. Don’t be hard on yourself if things aren’t as easy as they used to be. Think of the character you will build by working through those tough points and what the result of your hard work will be!
Veteran Runners:
- You more than likely have an event penciled in this year if not written in sharpie somewhere. What you need to be doing now, is dependent upon the timing of such event.
- If your event is in the next 10-16 weeks, if you aren’t doing any effort-based work (intervals, tempos, etc.) you should start adding in at least a day’s worth each week.
- If your event is over 16 weeks out, you really don’t need to spend much time doing effort work. If you like having a hard effort day, certainly keep it in the rotation. I would certainly recommend adding some strides as well as changing up the terrain you run on if you aren’t already. Being over four months out from a goal race, you want to make sure you aren’t burning yourself out.