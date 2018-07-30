New moms at the Genesis BirthCenter in Davenport are discovering a baby's peaceful sleep and peace of mind are attainable. Even for brief moments at the same time.
Babies born at the Genesis BirthCenter in Davenport get a first bath and then are wrapped in a HALO SleepSack wearable blanket. The SleepSack wearable blankets are replacing loose blankets, crib bumpers and stuffed animals in baby sleep spaces.
The idea is to establish a safe, comfortable sleep routine in the hospital with hopes the routine will go home with the baby and parents.
HALO SleepSacks are wearable blankets with a design that swaddles the baby with closeable cloth "wings.'' The baby's arms can be within the blanket or out. A zipper allows easy access for diaper changes.
SleepSacks also allow babies to kick their feet naturally and unrestrained. The International Hip Dysplasia Institute calls SleepSacks "hip healthy."
"It allows the babies to have their feet and legs in a frog kick position rather than having them restrained by blankets,'' explained Genesis Health Group pediatrician Aimee Behnke, M.D. "The babies seem to sleep more comfortably and soundly.
"A lot of hospitals across the country are now starting to use these in their birth centers.''
What isn't known scientifically yet is whether the wearable blankets further reduce the tragedy of sudden unexplained death in infants. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, remains a mystery because the condition cannot be explained after an autopsy or a review of the infant's clinical history.
Jenny Atzen, nurse midwife and a Genesis BirthCenter nurse, lost her 3 1/2-month-old daughter, Elizabeth Grace, to unexplained death in 2002.
"I still miss her like crazy every day,'' Atzen said. "I was a nurse and it happened to me. If this can happen to me, the message is 'wow, this can happen to anyone.' SIDS doesn't only happen to someone else. It happens to people who think they are doing everything right.''
Elizabeth Grace was sleeping in an adult bed with pillows around her and she was sleeping on her stomach.
"She slept on her stomach at home too,'' Atzen said. "We knew about the recommendations for back to sleep but Elizabeth slept better when she was sleeping on her stomach.
"Unfortunately, this is a very common practice by many parents. We paid the worst possible consequence of not following the recommendations.''
The national "Back To Sleep'' campaign recommends that newborns be placed on their backs to sleep. Since the campaign began in 1994, unexplained infant deaths have decreased, however, there are still more than 3,000 infant deaths each year in the U.S. because of SIDS, accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed and unknown causes.
"That day changed everything for me,'' Atzen said. "I can talk about it now because I think our experience can help educate others. It's very important to educate everyone about the safe sleep of babies.''
Jenny Atzen has become an advocate for the use of SleepSacks through her Elizabeth Grace Foundation. She raises funds to help support the SleepSacks initiative at Genesis BirthCenters.
This year the HALO 5K run/walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Genesis Foundation to purchase SleepSacks for new moms who give birth at Genesis.
Registration for the HALO 5K is available at www.genesishealth.com/giving.
SleepSacks are one tool in reducing infant mortality. Here are additional tips for safe baby sleep:
Babies should have their own sleep space, like a crib or bassinet, not an adult bed
Babies should be put on their backs to sleep
All toys and bedding should be removed from the baby's sleep space
Never dress the baby too warmly for sleep
Never allow anyone to smoke around your baby at home, or in a car
Gifts to the Genesis Foundation have an impact on the health of the communities served by Genesis Health System. Find out more by calling (563) 421-6865.