This is the time of year when adults begin scheduling their yearly physicals with their doctors. Often times we go to these appointments not knowing what our doctors are looking for, what they are testing and what these numbers even mean. For most of us, our doctors first want to get a baseline on our blood pressure, heart rate and lipid values. They will test your cholesterol and triglyceride levels and sometimes we aren’t sure what they mean once we get the lab draw back.
So, what exactly is cholesterol? Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like material found in the blood stream. It is present in all of the body’s tissue. Your body uses cholesterol to make essential body substances such as cell walls, hormones and vitamin D. It’s made by your body but can also come from foods of animal origin such as meat, eggs and dairy products. You should take note of what your cholesterol is because too much of it can increase your risk for stroke and heart disease.
Cholesterol travels through your bloodstream in protein/fat (lipoprotein) particles. One type of particle, called low-density lipoprotein (LDL), delivers cholesterol to the body. LDLs are often called "bad" cholesterol.
Another type of particle, called high-density lipoprotein (HDLs) assists in the removal of cholesterol from the bloodstream. HDLs are often called "good" cholesterol. A high HDL level (greater than 60) is considered to be a protective factor against heart disease.
If you have an excess amount of LDL in your bloodstream, waxy plaques can build up along your artery walls, causing arteries to narrow. Over time, arteries may become damaged with these plaques and can put you at risk for blood clots. This is called cardiovascular disease. A blood clot in the heart can cause a heart attack. A blood clot in the brain can cause a stroke.
Triglycerides are another part of the lipid profile that your doctor will be looking at. Triglycerides are the most common form of fat, found in both the body and foods. Triglycerides attach to lipoproteins particles in the blood. Triglycerides can also cause plaque build-up in the arteries.
See below for guidelines for a lipid panel set by the National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Please be sure to discuss any concerns that you may have with your doctor. Also, be sure to always schedule a yearly physical, even if you don’t have any immediate concerns. It’s always a great idea to have a doctor’s expertise as often as possible.
Desirable blood lipid levels
Total cholesterol:
Less than 200 mg/dL = Desirable
200-239 mg/dL = Borderline high
240 mg/dL and above = High
LDL cholesterol:
Less than 100 mg/dL = Optimal
100-129 mg/dL = Near/above optimal
130-159 mg/dL = Borderline high
160-189 mg/dL = High
190 mg/dL and above = Very high
HDL cholesterol:
Below 40 mg/dL = Suboptimal (Low)
60 mg/dL and above = Optimal (High)
Triglycerides:
Less than 150 mg/dL = Normal
150-199 mg/dL = Borderline high
200-499 mg/dL = High
500 mg/dL and above = Very high