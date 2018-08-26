Too much cleanliness can be the reason for acute leukemia in children
Another scientific paper came out recently that further cements the importance of our gut microbiome. Prof. Mel Greaves from the Institute of Cancer Research in England has gathered evidence over 30 years of research that “Our modern germ-free life is the cause of the most common type of cancer in children.” That form of cancer iscute lymphoblastic leukemia, and it affects one in 2000 kids.
If our immune system does not see enough bacteria early in life, it can become cancerous.
According to Prof. Greaves there are three stages to the disease:
1: Genetic mutation, which happens in the womb.
2: In the first year of life, our immune system does not get the proper training to deal with the different kinds of threats because of a lack of bacteria.
3: When an infection comes along, our inexperienced immune system is unable to function properly, and that leads to leukemia.
This study is not about blaming the parents for being too hygienic. Rather, it shows the price we are paying for the progress in society of a certain approach to medicine.
This study is also another proof of the importance of vaginal delivery over caesarian section, breast feeding instead of formula feeding, watchful waiting rather than immediately jumping to give antibiotics, and getting in touch with nature instead of too much worry about getting dirty.
Vaginal delivery exposes the baby to mother’s bacteria, but when baby is born via c-section, this does not happen. C-section is totally appropriate if medically indicated, but sadly many of c -sections are done either for the convenience of the physician or of the mother.
Breast milk is full of good bacteria which helps in breaking down the milk's proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, and it also has prebiotics. These are absent in formula milk.
More than 90 percent of childhood infections are viral, but the vast majority of these are treated by antibiotics. This does nothing but damage the delicate balance of our microbiome.
Getting a little bit dirty, going out on a walk or run in the nature, and walking barefoot on grass produces diversity in our microbiome - especially our gut bacteria, which is a hallmark of healthiness.
Every day we learn the miracles of our bacteria, which since the discovery of penicillin have been seen only as our enemy, but the tide is changing and yesterday's bad guys are turning out to be heroes.