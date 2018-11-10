A modernization of the original animated movie, “The Grinch” has its heart in the right place.
Based on the classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" children’s book by Dr. Seuss, the computer-animated film could be considered an origins story, because there’s a little bit more about the green Grinch and why he’s so darned cranky around Christmastime.
Benedict Cumberbatch provides the voice for the green recluse who really doesn’t want to head down the mountain to the village of Whoville, where preparations continue for the annual Christmas celebration. But his dog Max points out there isn’t any food in the house, so the Grinch, accompanied by Max, makes his way down to the town.
The original animated movie that first was shown on television in 1966 is only 26 minutes long. That means that the writers of this one were able to pack in a lot of back story and round out the characters.
Cindy Lou Who, for example, is older in this one. Voiced by Cameron Seely (“The Greatest Showman,”) Cindy Lou wants to help her single mom (Rashida Jones) who also has two smaller children. So Cindy Lou concocts an elaborate scheme to stay up until she can see Santa and ask him for what she thinks her mom needs.
The Grinch is mean to all the Whos when he comes to town. The only creature who earns any kindness from him is the loyal Max, to whom he does indeed show compassion.
Together, the two plot to steal Christmas from the Whos, sneaking into Whoville in the middle of the night to take every gift from beneath every tree – and every tree, too.
The animation is fun to see, from the fur on the Grinch to the dazzling environments of Whoville. There is quite a bit of action, which will engage the kids. I saw it in a D-Box seat so I felt every whack and bump of the carryings-on, but you don’t need to see it in D-Box to enjoy it.
From the original, I missed the wonderful voice of Karloff and the terrific singing of Thurl Ravenscroft, who sang the original “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” (and also gave voice to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes’ Tony the Tiger).
But this one contains enjoyable music by RUN-DMC, Tyler, the Creator, Danny Elfman and Pentatonix.
You’ll get a different skew on the core story, minus some of the rhymes but with more understanding of the characters in a version that still tugs at the heart.
And that’s a treat during the holidays … or at any other time of year, for that matter.