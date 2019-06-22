It’s the perfect movie to see with a friend you have loved for 50 years.
I know, because Emily and I saw it together Friday, and now it’s part of our decades of friendship.
“Toy Story 4,” which may be the finale in beloved franchise that began in 1995, is the perfect outing for pals of all ages, regardless of how long they’ve known each other. Although little ones will delight in the antics of the bright, charming characters, grownups will embrace themes about transitions, sacrifice and the meaning of friendship.
It’s emotional, but it doesn’t pack the gut punch that the third installment did.
In this one, the toys still belong to Bonnie, who has grown up enough to enter kindergarten.
Woody (Tom Hanks) no longer is the favorite toy. Before Bonnie, Woody always was by Andy’s side. But sometimes Bonnie doesn’t even take him out to play.
Still, Woody always has Bonnie’s best interest at heart. When she must go off to kindergarten, he hides in her backpack to help her along.
In the classroom, Bonnie creates a new “toy” out of a spork. “Forky” (the voice of Tony Hale) comes home with Woody, who introduces him to the other toys and tries to convince him that Forky isn’t trash – he’s a toy. Because Forky is so precious to Bonnie, Woody tries to ensure Forky stays out of trash receptacles, which Forky longs for, and next to the little girl.
When the family takes a vacation in a recreational vehicle, Bonnie takes the toys along. At one point, Forky and Woody end up walking for hours when they become lost. That’s when Woody thinks he sees Bo Peep (Annie Potts), the girl he has missed for so many years, in an antiques store.
Woody and Forky aren’t alone. Reigning over the store is Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks,) whose ventriloquist henchmen have a kind of Jack-Nicholson-in-“The-Shining” vibe. Gabby Gabby has an agenda that involves both Forky and Woody.
In the meantime, other toys join in with the old gang. Particularly appealing are Ducky and Bunny (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) and a motorcycle stunt rider Evel Knievel-type action figure named Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves).
There is no short before the movie this time around. But you want some extras, stick around through the credits.
As always, Easter eggs will appeal to fans with sharp ears and an eye for detail. "Second Chance Antiques, Est. 1986,” for example, is a nod to Pixar Animation Studios, which became its own corporation in 1986. The record on the record player in the shop lists "Coco" as the performer. You'll hear the familiar strains from "The Shining" in a hilariously creepy antiques-store scene. Other references include "Up" and "Monsters Inc."
Once again, the music of Randy Newman plays a welcome role. The animation is glorious, from the first scenes with the most realistic rain you’ve ever seen to a romantic moment set against the background of a Ferris Wheel.
The late Don Rickles, through recordings he already made for various purposes, still provides the voice for Mr. Potato Head.
Kids will love these endearing characters (be prepared to obtain sporks and pipe cleaners for your little ones, incidentally) whose personalities develop while they make some tough decisions. Older viewers will reminisce not only about the beloved series itself but also their own lives.
What a wonderful movie. Thanks, Pixar, for these timeless films. And thanks, Emily, for a friendship that will reach into infinity ... and beyond.