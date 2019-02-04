I stumbled across the idea of minimalism being a movement a number of years ago, even before I read Marie Kondo’s book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.”
"Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things" stars Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, who call themselves The Minimalists.
They have written books, and go on speaking tours about, promoting a lifestyle they have embraced after their six-figure salaries failed to bring them happiness.
Along with the likes of Joshua Becker, whose Becoming Minimalist website you can visit here https://www.becomingminimalist.com/becoming-minimalist-start-here/, they are among a growing number of people around the nation who focus on the concept that “Less is more.” They say their lives take on more meaning when they can focus on experiences and time spent with loved ones instead of how to accumulate and manage material possessions.
In December 2010, Millburn and Nicodemus launched their website, and now they have thousands of followers on social media.
In 2009, Millburn’s mother died unexpectedly and his marriage ended the same month. He was the manager of 150 wireless and telecom stores in Ohio.
After he met Colin Wright, who was traveling with 51 items, Millburn started to talk to other people who said they were minimalists, and he began to de-clutter his life. So did Nicodemus, with whom he has been friends for years. (They are, incidentally, friends with Becker).
The movie follows Nicodemus and Millburn on a cross-country tour on which they promoted their book “All That Remains.”
I supposed it could be construed as a kind of commercial for the book, but I didn’t take it that way. Along with interviews of the two minimalists, you’ll also see interviews with Becker, along with others, including Colin Beaven, also known as “No Impact Man.” (He has appeared in the Quad-Cities).
Each person talks about a personal journey involving minimalism, whether it’s the “tiny house” movement or the science of accumulation of stuff.
The documentary not only shows how people clutter up their lives, but also the very planet on which we live with all kinds of stuff we don’t need.
No one talks about deprivation or sacrifice; instead, it’s more about prioritization and streamlining.
It doesn’t get into the details about how you should start decluttering, or the best way to organize a desk drawer.
It’s not a do-it-yourself guide or an instruction manual.
It’s an introduction to a way of thinking at which some will scoff, about which some will be mildly interested, and about which some will want to learn more.
You may find this little movie is the next big thing for you and your family.