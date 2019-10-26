Maybe you’re like me. Maybe you’ve always wanted to hear The Boss, but you haven’t been able to snag tickets.
The performance documentary “Western Stars” is the next best thing. It’s a delight, and celebration not only of Bruce Springsteen’s music but also the man himself, who happens to be the narrator.
This is one of those cool Springsteen initiatives, like his “Born to Run” memoir from 2016 and his Broadway show. He directs here, along with Thom Zimny, who has directed videos and documentaries of Springsteen before.
It’s a companion piece to his recent album of the same name that addresses loneliness, the life of a cowboy, cowboy actors and the great outdoors.
It’s performed in his own gorgeous 100-year-old barn, along with a band and a 30-piece orchestra in front of a small crowd. Springsteen’s spouse Patti Scialfa is there performing beside him much of the time on 13 tunes.
There are glimpses of the outdoors, as well other images that include some of his home movies, throughout the film that Springsteen narrates while he introduces each song.
The performance feels intimate because it is. It was performed in front of a few friends with the energy and honesty that kind of performance can muster.
The tune “Western Stars” is central to the performance and the album.
“I wake up in the morning, glad my boots are on.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Here in the canyons of the sunset, the desert don’t give up the fight.”
Of course, lost love is a theme, too. “There Goes My Miracle” contains these simple lyrics: “There goes my miracle, walkin’ away…”
“Hello Sunshine” is more typically Springsteen in its melody and wistfulness, “You walk too far, you walk away. Hello, sunshine, won’t you stay?”
A lot of the songs are a look back, which isn’t surprising considering Springsteen is 70.
“Somewhere North of Nashville” may have the most country feel of them all. It’s a beautiful, poignant song about a wannabe songwriter “making’ a list of the things I didn’t do right.”
I loved hearing Springsteen talk about the origins of the songs. And of course it’s a delight to watch him play. I loved watching the orchestra too, with its enthusiasm and its lush background to these song poems.
I think this may draw him a new audience of country music aficionados and, perhaps, those appreciate orchestral delivery.
This lovely documentary is more evidence that Springsteen continues to reinvent himself as a musician and artist. His passion and creativity haven’t grown stale for about 50 years now.
I can’t wait to see what he comes up with in the next decade.