Comedian and teacher checks off goal of comedy album, filled with jokes of life and work

Phones aren't allowed in Chris Schlichting's class — unless they're using them to laugh at his stand-up.

The Mid City High School teacher will riff potential material while teaching his language arts, theater and speech classes, though the students don't always realize the stories he tells might be featured in a comedy show later on.

"I'm a firm believer that if you can make high school kids laugh, or at least smile, you can make anybody laugh," Schlichting said. "Because this is the toughest audience."

As a part-time comedian, full-time teacher and dad, Schlichting is well-versed in drawing material from the chaos of everyday life for shows. He touches on everything from family to teaching to mental and physical health in his new comedy album, recorded last weekend in Peoria.

Growing up a middle child with a speech impediment, Schlichting said he's always tried to grab people's attention and make jokes about himself before anyone else could — what he calls the Chris Farley approach.

He made his way up from emceeing to opening to being featured at different comedy clubs in the Quad-Cities and beyond, garnering a following. Before the COVID-19 pandemic he recorded a special with Dry Bar Comedy, which Schlichting said was well-received and upped his exposure even more.

Schlichting is a clean comic, making the audience he can reach wider. He focuses more on self-deprecation than focusing on other groups or people, telling stories of his past and life that people can both relate to and laugh at.

The album was recorded at the Jukebox Comedy Club in Peoria, and will be produced by 800 Pound Gorilla Records. Schlichting hopes that it will bring his comedy career to the next level. He also performs at the Renwick Mansion in Tomfoolery on Tremont, a comedy show he started and invites other comics in for.

One of Schlichting's students ended up following in his footsteps. Austin Black moved to Denver four years ago to make a name in the comedy business after opening for Schlichting at local and traveling shows.

Black was a student in Schlichting's speech class, and at the end of the semester spoke with him about the industry. He learned about how to look at topics from a different angle while watching Schlichting perform, seeing how he would take a joke that wasn't landing with an audience and twist it to hook them right back in again.

"He's the pulse of the Davenport [comedy] scene," Black said.

Schlichting was supportive of Black's choice to leave Iowa, knowing that a comedy career has a higher chance of success outside of the Midwest. The teacher never left the region, and staying here has made finding exposure more difficult, he said.

However, consistent shows and social media have helped him grow his audience.

"It's so tight that he's able to get a Dry Bar special and record an album while living in Iowa of all places," Black said. "Other people have to move, but not him."

Schlichting has a list of goals he'd like to achieve from his comedy career, which include garnering fame and success. He would have made it onto Late Show with David Letterman if the host hadn't retired first, Schlichting said — the same with Conan O'Brian.

One dream would be to do comedy full-time, and the album could help with that. However, even if he never becomes a household name, Schlichting said, he'll never give it up.

"It's just sort of a longevity game," Schlichting said. "I've known so many comics that have quit or walked away, and I've just started to teach myself that no comic ever really makes it … I've just kind of told myself, just enjoy the process, enjoy the ride, enjoy the journey, enjoy. And then whatever happens, happens."