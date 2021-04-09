Comedian Brian Regan to perform at Adler Theatre, Davenport

Comedian Brian Regan will perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport in July.
Tickets for the July 14 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16.
Brian Regan has been called “The funniest stand-up alive,” and “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” He recently starred in a Netflix stand-up special, "Brian Regan: On The Rocks."
Tickets for the socially-distanced show will be sold in pods and a face covering will be required.
Tickets will be available at the box office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, or at ticketmaster.com. They cost $39, $49 and $59.
