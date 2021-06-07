 Skip to main content
Comedian John Crist coming to the Quad-Cities
topical

Comedian John Crist coming to the Quad-Cities

John Crist's Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is coming to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Sunday, October 24 for a 7 p.m. performance.

Reserved seat tickets will go on sale 10 a.m., Friday, June 11 online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St. Tickets are $32.75, $42.75 and $52.75.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” Crist said.

John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast.

