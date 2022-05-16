Comedian Nikki Glaser bringing her stand-up to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to bring her "no-holds-barred" style of comedy to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort this fall.

The casino announced Monday that Glaser is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the casino's Event Center as part of her "One Night with Nikki Glaser" tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, and can be purchased through rhythmcitycasino.showare.com. Ticket prices range from $40 to $60, not including taxes and applicable online fees.

A VIP package is also available for $160 that includes a Tier 1 ticket to the show and a meet-and-greet pass.

The host of three hit podcasts, Glaser is known for her "shockingly-honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy," according to a casino news release.

Her recent Netflix comedy special "Bangin'" was released in October 2019, and Glaser has a new show on E! called "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?"

Glaser has hosted, co-created and executive produced comedic shows such as "Not Safe With Nikki Glaser" for Comedy Central and "Nikki & Sara Live" for MTV, and has had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow’s "Trainwreck", NBC's "A.P. Bio" and "Inside Amy Schumer," among others.

In her stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances, Glaser jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world and her past and current struggles with anorexia, depression and anxiety, according to a release.

