Steve Smith, better known as Red Green, from the award-winning comedy series “The Red Green Show,” will bring his "This Could Be It" tour to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Saturday, April 13.
Smith, 72, last performed at the Adler in 2016. His latest one-man show features some new handyman projects, advice to married guys and teenage boys, tips on getting old, an apology to the world on behalf of all baby boomers, special contributions from Harold and a couple of other cast members, talking animals, and a final wish from Red to all of his loyal fans, according to a recent tour release.
“The Red Green Show” is the latest addition to the Heartland TV Network lineup, with the first two episodes which premiered this week. The show also is available on Heartland’s free Roku live streaming channel.
The 30-minute show, offering a unique hybrid of sitcom and sketch comedy entertainment often parodying do-it-yourself and outdoor shows, originally ran for 15 seasons on CBC Television in Canada and PBS in America.
Of the addition to Heartland, Smith said in the release: “We look forward to our hopeless handyman, master of misadventure and self-delusional philosopher, Red Green, joining the Heartland lineup. Our fans tell us that 'The Red Green Show' brand of comedy unites generations and we look forward to Heartland families having the same experience.”
Tickets for the Adler show are $57.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., or 800-745-3000.