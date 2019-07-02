Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is set to premiere next month on HBO. Thede, who grew up in Davenport, shared the news on Twitter.
According to Thede's announcement on Twitter:
A Black Lady Sketch Show premieres at 11 p.m., Friday, August 2 on HBO.
The actress and comedian said she created the series "to amplify just some of the many incredible black ladies in comedy and am so proud of it!"
Written by and starring Thede, the show will feature narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women.
Lauren Ashley Smith, who was head writer on Thede’s BET late-night show
The Rundown with Robin Thede, will serve in the same capacity on A Black Lady Sketch Show. Actors, actresses with ties to Iowa
