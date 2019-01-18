Allen Strickland Williams needed to get out of Los Angeles.
In less than two weeks, the comedian will tape a half-hour special for Comedy Central, which is the kind of thing that could help his career take off.
So, before the camera starts rolling, Williams wants to practice his 30-minute set in front of as many people as possible.
And that would be pretty much impossible where he lives.
“You can’t get that amount of stage time in L.A.,” Williams said in a phone interview earlier this week. “Doing 30 minutes is unheard of.”
On Monday, he left California for a jaunt across the country with a game plan of hitting 11 cities in as many days.
“I wanted to be able to run through the half hour a lot and consistently and feel good about it,” he said. “Going on the road seemed to be the best way to do that.”
A few days before beginning his tour, Williams added a last-minute show at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in downtown Davenport. He’ll perform there on Sunday and in Des Moines on Monday.
Dan Bush, who co-owns the Raccoon Motel, previously booked Williams for area festivals such as Turnbuckle and Alternating Currents after seeing him on “Conan.” Bush was happy to host the comedian, who he calls "hilarious," again.
“We get to see something before everyone sees it on TV,” Bush said. "I think that's what is so cool about it."
Bush compared Williams’ appearing on Comedy Central to a musical act playing NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.
“You get a lot of exposure really quickly,” he said. “Comedians at that level get very few opportunities like this.”
Williams knows that first-hand.
He has appeared on “Conan,” was named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch” and has performed at clubs and festivals for nearly a decade.
He considers having his own half-hour special, which will air later this year, a career highlight.
“When I found out I got it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Williams, who had submitted tapes to Comedy Central three times in the past. “It’s definitely a bigger deal because it’s more time. It's not just five minutes. It’s going to reach a bigger audience and hopefully open a lot of doors.”
He fondly remembers watching Comedy Central specials featuring his favorite performers such as Zach Galifianakis.
“I won’t lie,” Williams said. “Personally, it’s cool because I used to watch that stuff and now I’m doing it.”
He hopes this mini-tour will keep him fresh and “not robotic” for the scheduled taping on Feb. 1 in New Orleans.
So far, it has at least freed him of distractions, Williams said after an 8-hour drive that landed him Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday evening.
“It’s kind of nice,” he said. “I can’t really talk to anyone because I’m driving and don’t have a lot of service. So I can focus just on comedy.”
His time alone in the car hasn’t been totally easy, though.
On his way out of California earlier this week, he got stuck in snowy conditions for three hours.
“I thought I was going to die,” he said. “And I was like, ‘This is a bad idea.’”
On stage the following night, he remembered why he started this journey.
“I threw in some new things on some jokes and it worked really well,” he said. “And that’s why I am doing this.”