The made-famous-via-YouTube character "Miranda Sings" broke into the mainstream in a 2014 Thanksgiving episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s TV show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
Sitting in the passenger seat next to Seinfeld, Miranda, known for her costume of overdrawn red lipstick and ugly sweaters, was just her — exaggeratedly eccentric, awkward and over-the-top — self. When a passerby honked at the duo, Miranda suggested the fan didn’t recognize Seinfeld and quipped, “He was trying to get to me through you.”
Near the end of the episode, comedian Colleen Ballinger spoke with the TV show’s host about the viral video star she created in 2008.
“One of the top questions I get on Twitter and stuff is, ‘What are you going to do when Miranda gets pregnant?’” Ballinger said to Seinfeld, after she had wiped off a thick layer of lipstick from above her upper-lip. “Which I don’t know why, because I’m not working on that. But they want Miranda around. She’ll live as long as the audience wants to see her.”
Fast forward to present day. The real-life Ballinger is due to have her first child on New Year’s Day.
And, to answer her fans’ question from four years ago, Ballinger — and Miranda — are going on as usual, sharing their lives on YouTube and on their current “No Offense Tour,” which makes a stop at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Saturday.
“I’ve been touring for 10 years,” Ballinger said in a phone interview earlier this week. “But, this is the first time I’ve done it pregnant, so that makes everything a little different.”
The format of this tour is also unlike any other, Ballinger said, because she’s performing the first half as herself and the second half as Miranda.
“It’s my favorite show I’ve ever done,” she said. “It’s kind of like two shows in one, because the first set is more traditional stand-up and some songs and the second is full-on Miranda, who is obviously, hopefully, the polar opposite of me.”
And there’s no intermission needed for Ballinger to transition to Miranda. She says the transformation happens in the middle of a song right in front of the audience’s eyes.
With 20 million followers and over 2 billion views on YouTube, many in the audience Satruday will be familiar with the character Miranda Sings, who seems able to transcend formats beyond social media.
In addition to still posting weekly videos as Miranda, Ballinger was the executive producer and star of “Haters Back Off,” a show about Miranda that aired for two seasons on Netflix.
Pretty crazy, Ballinger says, for a character that started as inside joke in her small friend group.
“When I started doing the character, I was just kind of goofing around. I was imitating some girls I went to school with who were not very nice and snooty,” she said. “My intentions were really for no one to see the character except for a few friends, because that’s what YouTube was back then.”
And then the videos went viral, with most viewers initially being drawn to how the character was “so unlikable,” Ballinger said.
“People didn’t like her,” she said. “They spread my videos around saying, ‘Is this girl real?’”
That changed, though. Online comments turned positive and at live shows, Ballinger started to notice audience members dressed up like Miranda.
“I think what happened was people were inspired by the confidence that this character has,” she said. “She’s weird and different and untalented, but she doesn’t care what anybody thinks. She just thinks she’s the best.”
The “Miranda Sings” persona also turned into a platform for anti-bullying, one theme Ballinger writes about in a book in the form of Miranda’s leaked diary, called “My Diarrhe.”
“I think in a world where society puts a lot of pressure on us to be perfect and act a certain way, it’s inspiring for young people to see a character who is confident in her weirdness,” Ballinger said.
Ballinger never expected the character she made up a decade ago to still be around, covering, to take an example from a recently uploaded video, Ariana Grande’s latest hit, "God is a Woman.'
“I really have to thank the fans for how long Miranda has been around,” Ballinger said. “Not only have they supported me, they’ve helped me come up with ideas and concepts to keep things new and fresh. They’re essentially my bosses, so it’s like having millions of young bosses telling you what they want to see. I really love that.”
Ballinger and Miranda, by the way, had very different ways of telling their online followers about the pregnancy. On her personal YouTube channel, she shared a sweet and emotion-filled video showing snippets of Ballinger telling family and friends as well as her and fiancée Eric Stocklin debriefing about the happy news.
Miranda’s YouTube reveal video is, on the other hand, titled: “Broken Pregnancy Test!"
Both have several million views.