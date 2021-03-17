Corey Taylor to perform at The Rust Belt in East Moline

Taylor is the frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and rock band Stone Sour, and is also a New York Times best-selling author. The Des Moines native has been called "The rare renaissance man who can give a symposium at Oxford University and headline heavy music festivals around the globe."

"Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice roars across six Slipknot albums which have rallied millions of fans across the globe. With two gold-certified albums and a platinum single, Stone Sour have notched five Top 10 debuts on the “Billboard 200” and garnered Loudwire’s “Rock Album of the Decade” for House of Gold & Bones — Part 1, which also spawned its own Dark Horse Comics graphic novel of the same name by Taylor. His debut solo effort, CMFT, made history with the powerful single “Black Eyes Blue” reaching #1 at Active Rock Radio making Taylor the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from Slipknot and Stone Sour," the venue said in a news release.