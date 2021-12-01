 Skip to main content
Countdown to Christmas with a diverse assortment of Advent calendars
Countdown to Christmas with a diverse assortment of Advent calendars

Aldi Advent calendars cover everything from chocolate to toys to pet treats. 

 Brooklyn Draisey

December is here, and holiday enthusiasts have started counting down the days to Christmas. While some may mark off days on a paper calendar, others get into the gifting spirit early with Advent calendars. 

Whether they house chocolate, toys or other treats, Advent calendars are a fun way to count down to Jesus' birthday (and Santa's scheduled arrival) and curb the urge to open presents early. 

Aldi is a one-stop shop for all kinds of Advent calendars. Shoppers will find candy calendars, from simple chocolates to truffles and other fancy morsels. More adult calendars include boxes of wines, beers, Irish Cream and coffee. One even reveals different cheeses each day.

Kids can get in on the fun with LEGO and Mattel Advent calendars, and one gnome friend kit, which comes with a stuffed gnome, storybook and different scenes to reveal each day. 

There are event Advent calendars for dogs and cats, filled with treats. 

These calendars sell out fast. Iowa and Illinois each sold state-wide brew advent calendars, but both have already sold out. Rock Island's Wake Brewing had a beer entered into the Illinois advent calendar. 

For those wanting to count down to Christmas, or the German Weihnachten with the whole community, look no further than the German American Heritage Center and Museum. Its building has been turned into the largest advent calendar in the Midwest, with each window revealing a new design every day.

This year's theme is "famous German inventors," and the designs were created by 7th-grade students at the Creative Arts Academy of the Quad Cities. The building's south-side windows, which face the Centennial Bridge, will be lit up with unique designs. 

