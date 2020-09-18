Country artist Joe Nichols is coming to Murphy Park Oct. 10

Masks/facial coverings are required to enter, while waiting for entry, exiting, and while moving about in the common areas, and are strongly recommended but not required when people are in their seats.

Attendees should be asymptomatic for at least 14 days prior to attending the event, the page states. Anyone who feels unwell or has symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath or more should stay home. Those who have been in contact with someone who has experienced those symptoms in the last two weeks should stay home, too.

By purchasing a ticket, audience members agree to adhere to the health and safety precautions, according to the page. Should anyone ignore the measures, they will be removed from the park.

Nichols is a multi-platinum recording artist, whose album “Crickets” debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart, and delivered two multi-week No. 1 singles, including the Recording Industry Association of America gold-certified hits, “Yeah,” and “Sunny and 75,” according to the page. Nichols has six No. 1 hits, plus eight Top 10 singles, including “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Gimmie That Girl.”