Country artist Luke Combs is headlining his first-ever arena tour next year, and he's making a April stop at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Combs, whose hits include "Hurricane" and "When It Rains It Pours," will embark on his "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour in January 2019 with guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers.
The tour comes to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline on April 12, 2019.
2018 has been a breakout year for the Nashville, Tennessee-based musician.
His debut album "This One's For You" is currently the most streamed country album of the year. Combs is also one of five nominated for male vocalist of the year at the upcoming CMA Awards. He's nominated in the new artist of the year category.
Tickets to his April show at the TaxSlayer Center go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.
Tickets, $25-$50, will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.