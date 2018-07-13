Legendary country band Alabama plans to perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Tickets, at $35 to $125, will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 20. The group last performed in the Quad-Cities at the Mississippi Valley Fair in 2016.
Cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry formed the band in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, and they were soon joined by another cousin, Jeff Cook. Initially performing as Wildcountry, the group changed its name to Alabama in 1977 and, after two successful singles, were approached by RCA Records for a record deal.
The band has had more than 40 No. 1 hits, including "Tennessee River," "Mountain Music," "Love in the First Degree," "If You're Gonna Play in Texas," "The Closer You Get," "40-Hour Week," "Lady Down on Love," "Eighteen Wheeler," "Dixieland Delight" and "Song of the South." They have had seven multi-platinum albums, sold a combined 75 million records worldwide and received more than 200 awards.
Alabama disbanded in 2003, following a farewell tour and two albums of inspirational music, but reunited in 2010 and have continued to record and tour worldwide.
For tickets, contact the TaxSlayer Center box office, ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.