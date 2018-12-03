Gretchen Wilson is coming back to the Quad-Cities.
The country singer best known for her 2004 hit "Redneck Woman," is slated to play a concert at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Feb. 16, 2019, the Davenport event center announced Monday.
Tickets to the show cost between $40 and $65 and will go sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Since releasing her debut album, "Here For the Party," Wilson has launched her own label, called Redneck Records, and put out three other albums, including the June 2017 released of "Ready To Get Rowdy."
Earlier this year, Wilson signed country newcomer Jessie G to her label and the "Army Ranger" singer will open up the night of music at Rhythm City.
Wilson previously performed in the area during the 2007 Mississippi Valley Fair as well as the Jackson County Fair in 2010 and 2013.