Country star Cole Swindell embarked on his first headlining tour, coined "Reason to Drink," in February.
Less than six month later, the "You Should Be Here" singer announced in mid-July another headlining trek in support of his soon-to-be released album, "All Of It."
Swindell also recently announced a new stretch of concert dates, called, "Reason to Drink... Another Tour," which includes a December stop in the Quad-Cities.
Swindell, along with singers Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina, known for her hit, "Doin' Fine," are slated to play the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Friday, Dec. 7.
Quad-Citians may remember Swindell's July 2017 appearance in the area when he participated in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
The 25-city upcoming tour, inspired by Swindell's hit of the same name released in June, kicks off Oct. 4 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is scheduled to end on Dec. 14 with a stop in New Orleans.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office and by calling 800-745-3000.