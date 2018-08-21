It’s funny, sweet and touching, with a joyous soundtrack — everything you’d want a romantic comedy to be.
“Crazy Rich Asians,” directed by Jon Chu (he also directed “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “Now You See Me 2”) has provided all kinds of eye candy for his viewers. The look of the movie is glorious, and of course it helps that much of the movie is set in environments where bazillionaires dwell and play.
Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 book, the movie focuses on a young couple. Rachel Chu (Constance Wu, television’s “Fresh Off the Boat”) is a professor who is dating Nick Young (Henry Golding), an incredibly wealthy man who has kept his money a secret (he tells Rachel that his family is “comfortable” then books first-class tickets to his best friend’s wedding).
Nick is well-known. So well known, in fact, that someone spots him with Rachel, texts a friend, and the news flies all over the world … ultimately reaching Nick’s family in Singapore.
Nick takes Rachel to a lavish party, where she meets his mother Eleanor (the wonderful Michelle Yeoh, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”) Immediately, it’s clear that Rachel does not meet Eleanor’s standards as a date for Nick, let alone a wife.
Eleanor wears an oh-so-polite veneer over her inner disdain. But Rachel realizes that Nick’s mom does not like her, although Nick encourages his girlfriend not to let his mother bother her.
I love the way the surroundings of Rachel and Nick are shot, whether it’s a mansion aglow at night, the lights of a gorgeous city, or the food and beautiful fashions worn by the characters.
The characters are interesting and lovable. We root for Rachel because we can identify with her: She has only herself and not a legacy — financial or otherwise — to present to Nick’s family. Wu and Golding have real chemistry, so it’s really fun to watch them together. And I really enjoyed seeing Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8”) as Rachel’s brazen, hilarious best friend.
The tone of the movie, which takes a poke at high-society and shallow attitudes, is reminiscent of much earlier American comedies - say, from the 1930s and 1940s – in which sophisticates call each other “dah-ling” and use cigarette holders.
With its riot of color, exhilarating, danceable tunes – you’ll love Sally Yeh’s take on “Material Girl” and jaw-dropping settings, it’s no wonder this movie is such a hit with audiences across the board. The way the finale is established, it’s entirely possible that this will have a sequel, too — and that would be crazily welcome.