Dallas-area DJ offers first-of-its-kind residency in the Quad-Cities

In the 46-year history of Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series, a DJ has never done a residency, until now.
Career DJ, musician, tech enthusiast, and OontzKids DJ Academy founder Dan Quinn is spending his first weeklong residency outside the Dallas area in the Quad-Cities.
“As a DJ, we’re not just playing the song as it was recorded. We’re not just pressing start at zero, and playing it to the end,” Quinn told a group of junior-high girls at YouthHope, Moline, in a Wednesday night presentation. Over an hour, he demonstrated the intricate ways he uses his high-tech equipment to manipulate sounds, tempos, mix songs, and create a seamless dance party.
“The cool thing about music, what it does to your body — it generates an internal rhythm,” he said. “It controls how fast your heart beats, your breathing, your dancing, it controls your muscle movements. We get in what we call a flow. It’s amazing, and a great DJ is gonna connect you to that flow, and they might take you somewhere without you even knowing where they’re gonna take you.”
“It’s building a sense of community in the room,” he said. “Our job as DJs is to really set the mood in the room.”
Quinn gave the kids a short history of recorded music, and how DJ meant “disc jockey,” to play physical records on the radio. His laptop and software (called “rekordbox”) includes 18,500 songs. “Can you imagine trying to drag 18,500 records around? You see how DJ-ing has changed so much?”
Quinn used a camera to show on screen how he uses his controller. It has two circular decks, like a turntable, but work digitally. He can manipulate the controls to change the sounds and tempo of the tracks, using “Baby Shark” as an example.
A big rule in DJ-ing is not to have two voices from different songs playing simultaneously. “It’s gonna confuse the heck out of people dancing,” Quinn said. “Especially if you’re trying to sing along.”
You have free articles remaining.
“It is physically taxing, so much work. When you watch people come into the room…I want to wow them before I start playing,” Quinn said. “I’m trying to not just play music to get people to dance, but create environments.”
“The tools now make it possible to do so much more. Things that were physically impossible before, you can now do on the tools,” he said. “It’s like any instrument – you have to practice.”
A native of Cooperstown, N.Y., Quinn majored in engineering in school, graduating in 2003 from University of Rochester (N.Y.), playing in a rock band in college. He moved to Texas to work for Texas Instruments (on high-def TVs), then National Instruments for several years.
“In my 20s, I started getting into the electronic effects, with looping, effects pedals, synthesizers,” Quinn said. “I was doing multiple-instrument shows, so DJ-ing was a natural next step for me. I didn’t really have anyone to teach me; it was a gradual learning process for me.
“As I had it figured out, I got married and had kids – stepdaughters – and I just saw the response kids had to music,” he said. “A kid doesn’t want to learn guitar now, ‘cause if you listen to the Top Ten, there’s no guitar. It’s all beats and synths. If you want to perform with that, it’s all generated electronically.”
He created his DJ school as a summer camp in 2016, and last year had over 200 students, and teaches throughout the year. “DJs and Producers are the new rockstars,” Quinn says on oontzkids.com. “They headline festivals, dominate the airwaves, and play catchy hits that everyone loves. But how do they do it? What is it that makes a great DJ so great?”
“It was amazing, super cool,” Camila Pasquel, 23, the YouthHope girls director, said after the talk. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m an artist myself. I’m a sculptor, so I get that perspective that you brought into it. There are always assumptions of what a creative field is like.”
“What I hope they get out of this, even if they don’t go into this, as a creative, whether you want to be a sculptor, a painter, a singer or lighting designer – whatever you want to do, there’s work to be had,” Quinn said. “I was told ‘no’ a million times.”
On Friday, Feb. 7, Quinn will hold an all-ages workshop at 4:30 p.m. at River Music Experience’s Redstone Room, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport. The fee is $10 and pre-registration required at quadcityarts.com/vas.
Following the workshop, he’ll host a family-friendly “glow party” concert featuring 1V On The Track & Re-Fl3x Hip-Hop Dance and local flow artists, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children (18 and under) and are available at quadcityarts.com/vas, or at the door.