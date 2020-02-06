Dallas-area DJ offers first-of-its-kind residency in the Quad-Cities

Quinn gave the kids a short history of recorded music, and how DJ meant “disc jockey,” to play physical records on the radio. His laptop and software (called “rekordbox”) includes 18,500 songs. “Can you imagine trying to drag 18,500 records around? You see how DJ-ing has changed so much?”

Quinn used a camera to show on screen how he uses his controller. It has two circular decks, like a turntable, but work digitally. He can manipulate the controls to change the sounds and tempo of the tracks, using “Baby Shark” as an example.

A big rule in DJ-ing is not to have two voices from different songs playing simultaneously. “It’s gonna confuse the heck out of people dancing,” Quinn said. “Especially if you’re trying to sing along.”

“It is physically taxing, so much work. When you watch people come into the room…I want to wow them before I start playing,” Quinn said. “I’m trying to not just play music to get people to dance, but create environments.”

“The tools now make it possible to do so much more. Things that were physically impossible before, you can now do on the tools,” he said. “It’s like any instrument – you have to practice.”