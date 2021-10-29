Davenport Halloween parade will be Saturday night

Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Saturday as the city’s annual Halloween parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue.
The parade will head west on 3rd Street, turning south onto Ripley before heading east on 2nd Street and ending at Iowa Street.
Spectators are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and bring a bucket for candy.
More than 60 entries are expected to participate in this year’s nighttime parade.
Several downtown streets will be closed early in preparation for the parade.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the Redstone and River Center ramps are accessible via Brady Street only. The public is encouraged to utilize the Redstone and River Center ramps as the Harrison Street parking ramp will not be accessible after 4 p.m. Parking will be free in the parking ramps from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Free parking is also available in several parking lots south of River Drive.
Parade spectators are asked to use parade designated restrooms located in the lower level of the Harrison Street ramp (Ripley Street side) and the restrooms on the north side of the RiverCenter.
Quad-City Times