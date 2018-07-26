Audiences attending "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" will hear the familiar voice of Davenport native Hynden Walch.
The movie, which opens this weekend, is based on the Cartoon Network’s "Teen Titans Go!" animated TV series that also features teenage superheroes Raven, Robin, Beast Boy and Cyborg.
"I love that they made this movie; it’s great," Walch said. "It would mean the world to me if my hometown came out in support of this film."
The actress has been the voice of Starfire, a pink-haired superhero princess, and her evil sister, Blackfire, since the original "Teen Titans" series premiered in 2002.
In its fifth season, "Teen Titans Go!" shows what life is like for the super teens when they’re not fighting crime. With sarcastic humor and clever writing, the TV series also includes plenty of jokes for parents.
Early positive reviews for "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" have included stories in the Washington Post and Forbes Magazine.
"The writing is incredible," said Walch, who attended the movie’s premiere on July 22 at the former Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.
"The writing appeals to kids and adults alike; it's really funny," she said. "If you’re 6 you’ll get it in one way and if you’re 50 you’re going to get it in another way. It’s super funny for everybody."
Walch, 47, also has voiced Princess Bubblegum on the Cartoon Network’s animated series Adventure Time since 2010.
She began doing professional theater at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island when she was 11, continuing until age 15. She performed in "Annie," "The Music Man," "Hansel and Gretel," "Gypsy" and "Sleeping Beauty."
"Because of the people I met at Circa, I started going away to do theater when I was 12," Walch said. "It was a dream come true when you’re 12 to be flown somewhere to do 'Annie.'"
The daughter of Kathy and James Walch, she attended McKinley Elementary School, Sudlow Intermediate and Central High School for her sophomore year.
For her junior and senior years, she transferred to the North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where she was a voice major. After graduation, Walch received a full scholarship to the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. But she dropped out to pursue acting full time, beginning in Chicago.
"I was blissfully happy,” Walch said. "I got to do all these world-premiere plays. It’s the best regional theatre in the country."
At 17, while working in Chicago, Walch earned her Actor’s Equity Association card doing summer stock theatre.
"At the same time, Chicago became a great place to film," Walch said. In 1993, she scored her first film role in "Groundhog Day." She then became a regular on "The Untouchables," playing Mae Capone from 1993 to 1994.
Theatre came calling again, and Walch was cast in the lead role of Little Voice in "The Rise and Fall of Little Voice" at the Steppenwolf Theatre. When the show moved to Broadway in May 1994, more doors opened for Walch.
A year later, she was cast in her first animation.
"I always thought animation sounded cool," she said. "It wasn’t until L.A. that I encountered a real life voice-over agent. You can’t just have an interesting voice and immediately be a voice actor."
Walch said it was difficult to get a meeting with a voice-over talent agency. Voice-over acting, she said, is the "tightest knit, least new-hiring field, I think, in the world."
After signing with an agent, she said, she was asked to audition endlessly for roles. It took four years of auditions before she won a speaking part, voicing the role of Jenny McBride in "The Secret of Nimh 2."
Becoming a voice-over actress was a happy accident, Walch said. The job, she said, lets her enjoy the benefits of working full time without the burden fame can bring.
"I was on this intense course of becoming an actress, like all other actresses, and being seen," she said. "But the fame thing just didn’t agree with me at all. It’s ego-gratifying for a minute, but I just wanted to be a normal person."
Walch said she feels fortunate she doesn't gets recognized.
"I can be on TV every day, and I can still have really bad hair going to the grocery store," she said. "It’s awesome; it’s been such a blessed career."
Walch also has been able to use her incredible singing voice while playing Starfire; the character is known to burst into song. "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" features plenty of singing, she said.
"I’ve been singing my whole life and it’s opened tons of doors for me, but it’s never been the thing I’ve loved the best," Walch said. "I always loved acting the best. Even in music school, they would say, 'Stop feeling that song.'"
Last weekend, the cast of "Teen Titans Go!" was part of a panel discussion at the San Diego Comic Con. Walch said she makes appearances at several comic cons each year, including some in Europe.
Walch lives in L.A. with her husband of 19 years, Sean McDermott, and their Great Dane puppy, Blue. Walch and McDermott met while attending North Carolina School of the Arts.
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is being shown at the Regal Cinemas, 4100 38th St., Moline, and Rave Cinema, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. People can follow Walch on Twitter at @hyndenishere.