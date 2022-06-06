Davenport organizations bring residents summer of LIFE, music

Davenport is gearing up for a summer of fun with events coming up at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, Vander Veer Botanical Park and Rhythm City Casino.

Vander Veer Botanical Park has announced its summer theme, "Beyond the Beaten Path of LIFE." Available through Labor Day, people can stop by the park and grab or download a map/score card to play a unique LIFE game, traversing the map to gain or lose LIFE points. Whoever has the most wins the game.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will also take people off the beaten path, across the pond, to enjoy the music of Elton John at Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops. The symphony orchestra will perform the English pop idol's greatest hits along with "1812 Overture" and "Stars and Stripes Forever" Aug. 20 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell. Tickets are available for purchase at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra website.

For those interested in music made closer to home, Martina McBride will perform her country hits 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Rhythm City Casino. Tickets are available at the Rhythm City Casino website.

