 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport organizations bring residents summer of LIFE, music

  • 0
pops 5

About 2,000 people attended the socially distanced Sept. 12 Quad-City Bank & Trust Co. Riverfront Pops concert of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra in LeClaire Park, Davenport. 

 Alma Gaul

Davenport is gearing up for a summer of fun with events coming up at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, Vander Veer Botanical Park and Rhythm City Casino. 

Vander Veer Botanical Park has announced its summer theme, "Beyond the Beaten Path of LIFE." Available through Labor Day, people can stop by the park and grab or download a map/score card to play a unique LIFE game, traversing the map to gain or lose LIFE points. Whoever has the most wins the game. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will also take people off the beaten path, across the pond, to enjoy the music of Elton John at Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops. The symphony orchestra will perform the English pop idol's greatest hits along with "1812 Overture" and "Stars and Stripes Forever" Aug. 20 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell. Tickets are available for purchase at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra website

People are also reading…

For those interested in music made closer to home, Martina McBride will perform her country hits 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Rhythm City Casino. Tickets are available at the Rhythm City Casino website

Photos: Quad City Symphony Riverfront Pops with music of the Rolling Stones
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is running out of Mexican Pizza

Demand for the beloved item was seven times higher than when it last appeared on menus two years ago. For example, the company said one fan bought 180 Mexican Pizzas in a single order.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nancy Sinatra says it would be a dream to duet with Billie Eilish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News