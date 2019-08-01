DAVENPORT — The German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., is celebrating its 25th anniversary with some special activities this weekend.
On Saturday, noted Q-C paper-cutter (and Bettendorf High teacher) Keith Bonnstetter will offer two paper design cutting workshops. One 2D session is at 10 a.m., and a 3D session is at 11:30 a.m., with designs inspired by GAHC's 25th anniversary.
The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers, and $25 for both sessions (for members only). Bonstetter, who runs Clear Visions Artwork, is known far and wide for making intricately detailed, delicate paper snowflakes. You can see his work at etsy.com/shop/ClearVisionsArtwork?ref=l2-shopheader-name.
From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, GAHC will look back on the past 25 years and look forward to many more. The day's free festivities will include words from those involved with the GAHC from the beginning, refreshments and a performance by the Davenport Zither Ensemble. A special guest will be Consul General Wolfgang Mössinger, who has just led Germany's Consulate in Chicago since July 2.
While you're at the center, you can check out its latest exhibits. One explores German composers that changed the world of music. Follow the evolution of music told through classical music composers and how their influence helped shape the musical identity and culture of the German people.
From Bach to Beethoven, Mozart to Mendelssohn, each expanded the music field and created lasting impressions. That exhibit is on the third-floor gallery through Sept. 25. All exhibits are included with regular admission — $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children, and free for members.
Another new exhibit is on famous inventions and discoveries by Germans and German-Americans that changed life as we know it. From Gutenberg to Geiger, jeans to sliced bread, learn about the men and women who created new products.
That exhibit is displayed through Oct. 27 in the first-floor gallery of the GAHC. The center is normally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
The mission of the GAHC is to preserve and enrich knowledge of the German immigrant experience and its impact on American culture. GAHC’s focus is cultural programs and immigrant contributions.
The center was founded in 1994 and bought the former Standard Hotel building, just off the Centennial Bridge, in 1995. The four-story brick structure was built in 1863 as Germania House, to accommodate thousands of German immigrants who stayed as guests before settling nearby, throughout the region and farther west.
In 1876, German immigrant and Davenport manufacturer John Fredrich Miller bought the hotel and operated it with a restaurant, billiard parlor and saloon until 1889. It was later renamed the Standard Hotel, and in 1983, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The hotel closed in 1990.
The GAHC saved the building from deterioration and potential demolition by raising $1.3 million to restore the exterior and to restore the first and second floors for use as a historical center.
The building was partially restored in 1999 and reopened to the public in May 2000. In October 2009, GAHC debuted a newly expanded space, including a new large interactive permanent exhibit called the “German Immigrant Experience,” two traveling exhibit spaces, and large program facilities.
In the permanent exhibit, "visitors enjoy an orientation theater, six education stations and two restored hotel rooms," according to gahc.org. "Visitors enjoy an interactive experience as you learn about immigrants’ journey by sea, train and foot, to their final destination at the German American Heritage Center building, which was originally a very busy hotel for thousands of immigrants in the 1870s."
One of the highlights in the exhibit is called “Step Into My Shoes.” Visitors will find footprints of a child, female and male at this section. They can step on any set of the footprints, which then triggers the corresponding character to appear before them on a screen and talk about their personal experience as an immigrant.
Visitors may also try on clothing that immigrants would have worn during the turn of the century, and enjoy exploring many artifacts on display. The museum also provides educational programs, workshops and classes relating to the German-American experience and culture.
It helps in the coordination of festivals to foster an understanding of German-American heritage; provides for cultural exchange through language classes and production of cultural presentations; and partners with other heritage groups on programs, exhibits and events.
For more information, call 563-322-8844, or visit gahc.org.