Deere-Wiman House decked out for the holidays

Walking into the Deere-Wiman House on a chilly November morning was like stepping back in time.
Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House volunteers carefully hung bells from chandeliers and kissing balls from the ceiling, and strung garlands and ribbon along the fireplace. The large dining room table had been set, soon to be filled with traditional food and treats.
Gretchen Small, Butterworth Center director of programs and collections, gently placed cloth and metal ornaments on the large Christmas tree. And ready to be set under the tree were toys owned by Anna and Katherine Deere, just waiting for the girls to run downstairs on Christmas morning to find them.
"There's so much of the family history that was able to stay with the house," said Butterworth Center Executive Director Stacy Klingler. "It's a great space to tell their story."
The Deere-Wiman House will welcome visitors for the holidays Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5, all decked out for a 19th-century Christmas. Volunteers will offer insights into traditional holiday practices and information on the Deere family.
Each item was picked for its historical accuracy, Klingler said, and they all go together to fit common themes in Victorian decorating — rich colors and nature. The mantle in the main living room was covered in pink and red ribbons and garlands, and many of the tree ornaments were colored to match.
"When we went through the house, I found next to nothing on Christmas decorations," Small said. "We've got a picture of an early tree but didn't find any of those ornaments, I wish we had. So I did a little research on what Victorian ornaments look like from different periods, and I went with early Victorian."
More details about Victorian holiday traditions will hide among the plates and silverware from the Deere family houseboat arranged on the dining room table. Small will make candied orange peel to go along with her mincemeat pie and pineapple centerpiece, and oranges studded with cloves — a sign of wealth during the time — will create a festive fragrance in the dining room.
Some Victorian practices have held on through the years, though not always in the U.S. Christmas crackers, which traditionally are popped at the table to reveal a small gift and joke, are still a holiday staple in the United Kingdom. Small also placed Red Hots cinnamon candy in small dishes with each place setting, as they were enjoyed in the Victorian era as well as today.
“The table has changed a lot over the years,” Small said.
Taylor Ridge resident Jan Marino was decorating the mantlepiece with ribbon that morning, but she knew plenty about the dining room. During the tours she’ll stand by the table, ready to explain what people were looking at and answer any questions.
Families will walk through the house, marveling at how wealthy people used to live. They'll take family photos by the fireplace and wander from room to room, finding something new in each space.
Kids’ reactions are the best, she said, and they often wonder if the food is real. It is, and Small said the staff and volunteers will eat some of it after it's no longer needed.
Marino has been volunteering with decorating for four years, and is happy to get back to it. Last year no one visited the house because of COVID-19, but the doors are open once again.
"It's just really exciting," Marino said.
19th Century Christmas in Moline
Staff and volunteers at the Deere-Wiman House decorates the historical home for the holidays Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Moline. The 1872 home of Charles Deere, son of John Deere, will host its annual 19th Century Christmas event on Dec 3, 4, and 5. Admittance is based on free timed-entry tickets.