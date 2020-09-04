Demolition Derby for Cambridge FFA comes to Davenport Sept. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calling all demolition derby fans: The eighth annual Last Bash Demolition Derby Fundraiser for the Cambridge High School FFA will take over the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event, which is hosted and sponsored by Viola Boyz Demolition Derby Promotors, will begin at 4 p.m. with Power Wheels for kids, followed by many classes of demolition derby, according to a news release. The grandstand will open at 3 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 5. Pit passes, which opens at 1 p.m., are $30 for all ages.

This annual event usually is hosted in Cambridge, but “due to the current pandemic crowd capacity regulations,” the event is being moved to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., in Davenport, the release states.

Antique tractors will pull the demo cars off the track, and the Henry County Fair queens will hand out trophies to the derby winners in each class, according to the release. Kids Power Wheels participants also will receive demo trophies for participating.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit facebook.com/lastbashdemolitionderbyfundraiser.

