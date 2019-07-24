"Mamma Mia!," the current production from Countryside Community Theatre, is really a musical revue. Catherine Johnson's plot serves merely as a way to string together nearly two dozen of ABBA's greatest hits.
But that's OK. The sugary show isn't meant to be social commentary; it's meant to be fun. (How much fun you have depends on how much you enjoy/are willing to tolerate ABBA.)
With her wedding day fast approaching, Sophie Sheridan longs to know who her father is. Her mother, Donna, was part of a successful singing group in the late 1970s (Donna and the Dynamos) but has spent the past two decades raising Sophie while running a taverna on a Greek island.
After reading Donna's diary, Sophie discovers her father could be one of three men (ah, the '70s). Without telling her mother, Sophie invites all three to the wedding, where they join Sophie's two best friends and seemingly the entire population of the island. Chaos and hilarity ensue.
Emily Majetic displays a strong, clear singing voice as Sophie, most notably during the strenuous "Under Attack," which she manages to sing despite being literally tossed and carried around the stage.
Ticia Balsar's real-life role as mother informs her performance as Donna, especially during "Slipping Through My Fingers," in which she perfectly captures the mixed emotions of watching your child reach adulthood.
Bonita Howes is a riot as Tanya, the man-eating, gold-digging member of the Dynamos who's gone through the fortunes of three husbands. She's unafraid to show off her, um, assets, notably when she prowls the stage during the show-stopping "Does Your Mother Know."
The third member of the Dynamos, Rosie, doesn't have as much to do, but Penny O'Connor gets a chance to shine in a delightfully flirtatious "Take A Chance On Me."
Given that ABBA's songs were written by the male half of the band (Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus) to showcase singers Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, it isn't surprising the show's best moments are when Donna, Tanya and Rosie sing together, whether it's informally ("Chiquitita," "Dancing Queen") or as the reunited Dynamos ("Super Trouper").
The men in the cast don't fare as well, partly for the reason mentioned above and partly because they don't get many up-tempo numbers. It's a shame because all three of the actors (Clint Balsar, Lonnie Behnke and Anthony Dexter) who play Sophie's potential father are talented performers.
Director Renae Mohr makes the most of the vast space at the North Scott High School Auditorium, finding a way to fill the stage with nearly 40 people without it feeling crowded. This is especially true during the dazzling "Waterloo," which closes the show.
Choreographer Lisa Tanner deserves credit here, as well, since there isn't a noticeably weak dancer among the ensemble — rare in a cast of this size.
Even during the height of ABBA's success, their music was dismissed as bubblegum. But "Mamma Mia!" works, in spite of its flimsy plot, precisely because of the music. During Sunday's performance, particularly at the curtain call, everyone in the audience, regardless of age, was on their feet singing along.
Performances continue at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at North Scott, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Tickets are $15, available at troupe739.booktix.com.