“O Wonder! How many goodly creatures are there here!”
“Here” — in Shakespeare's "The Tempest" performed by Genesius Guild — being an unnamed island inhabited by the deposed Duke of Milan, Prospero (George Cornelius); his daughter, Miranda (Anna Marie Myatt); the pixie-like spirit Ariel (Sophia Kilburg); and her companions, and the hideous offspring of a witch, Caliban (Kameron Roberts)
The main plot revolves around Prospero’s 12-year desertion to the island that was a power grab at the hands of his brother, Antonio (Jason Dlouhy). Prospero — who has learned magic during his sojourn — now has the opportunity to exact revenge on his brother who is traveling by sea with King Alonso (Merlin Nelson), his son, Ferdinand (Jame Guest), and retinue Sebastian (Matt Walsh) and Gonzalo (Mischa Hooker).
Prospero (with the aid of Ariel and company) stirs up a tempest at sea, shipwrecking Alonso et al, on the island, but his plans for revenge through a series of enchantments are thwarted when Miranda falls hopelessly in love with the handsome young Ferdinand.
Prospero consents to the young couple’s engagement, releases the chastened and marooned party from their enchantments, reclaims his dukedom and voilá — everyone lives happily ever after.
There is also a minor, funny subplot — no good Shakespeare play would be without one — involving Caliban, the drunken Stephano (Jack Bevans), and doltish Trinculo (Laylon Baucom).
The Guild inaugurated an initiative last year by actively reaching out to area high schools for cast and crew. Director Jeff Coussens auditioned 70 students from 10 local schools, among them Rock Island, United Township, Pleasant Valley and Davenport West, casting 13 of the roles for this show from those hopefuls to join Guild veterans.
As a result, the talented and seasoned Coussens captained a solid production on Sunday (Saturday’s performance was rained out) despite zillions of swarming gnats, mosquitoes plaguing cast and audience alike, and a light mist that dampened the stage causing one of the sprites to take a tumble — which was handled like a pro.
So — douse yourself in insect repellent (no, really) to treat yourself to a magical evening of Shakespeare in the park and give these young thespians the audience they deserve.
A postscript: “The Tempest” was the third in a spectacular theater triptych weekend for me that included the show at Playcrafters. If you haven’t availed yourself of Playcrafters’ Barn Owl series, shame on you. The Barn’s leap of faith to depart from “safe” productions to present bold scripts that challenge your thinking, provoke examination of social morés and experiment with out-of-the-box staging has resulted in extraordinary productions.
Unfortunately, they can only afford to stage these shows for one weekend. Case in point: “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” — their latest triumph; a stunning script performed by an ensemble quintet of amazing local actresses. Please patronize these productions lest they fall by the wayside for lack of interest.
"The Tempest" continues at Lincoln Park (1120 40th St., Rock Island) for free at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.