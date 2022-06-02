A Taste on the River returns to in-person dinner to support American Red Cross

The American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois will bring Quad-Citians back to the banks of the Mississippi River this June for its annual culinary fundraiser, A Taste on the River.

For the 25th-annual event, people will gather at A Taste on the River at 6 p.m. June 16 at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, in East Moline. Local music group The Yoyos will perform live while guests enjoy food and treats from restaurants and bakeries, including Combine, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Eastern Iowa Baking Co.

Items donated by local organizations will also be auctioned off to raise more funds. Guests can bid on a golf package with rounds of golf on area courses, a wine package that includes wine and accessories, and a bourbon basket filled with all the ingredients to make a cocktail.

Other auction items include a private, three-course dining experience with Chef Keys through her business Cooks and Cuffs and a weekend vacation in Chicago, in which the winning bidder will stay in a downtown, two-bedroom condo and go to a Cubs baseball game at Wrigley Field.

Tickets for A Taste on the River cost $50 and can be purchased online.

During the past two years COVID-19 pandemic A Taste on the River has been held virtually, enjoying music, culinary experiences and the online auction from home.

“A Taste on the River is a wonderful night of people coming together for an important cause,” Trish Burnett, executive director of the Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter, said in a news release. “We cannot wait to see everyone and enjoy some delicious food and music together, in support of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross.”

