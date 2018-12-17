For the past several months, Beth Aronson had to shut her phone off before she went to sleep each night.
If she didn’t, the “nonstop” text messages and Facebook comments would keep rolling in.
“I was getting so many messages I almost felt like a movie star,” Aronson said. “Everyone was asking me, ‘When are you opening?’ and ‘Can I just see the menu?’”
Anticipation and excitement have been high since Aronson announced in April that she and her husband, Greg, would be opening the Quad-City area’s first gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant.
“It has been overwhelming,” she said.
Now, the wait is over.
Cheesy Cow Mac and Cheesery opened to the public at 11 a.m. Monday in a strip mall at the intersection of Middle and Forest Grove roads in Bettendorf, near the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"It's very exciting to finally be open," Aronson said. "The most exciting thing is the support of the Quad-Cities.”
The eatery’s menu is dominated by unique takes on — no surprise here — mac and cheese: One is topped with pulled pork and "moonshine barbecue," and another comes with slices of baked potato, bacon, scallions and sour cream. There's a cheeseburger mac and cheese as well as a hot dog mac and cheese and a veggie one.
For those looking for a spicier fare, the jalapeno popper mac comes with jalapenos, cream cheese, shredded pepperjack cheese, lime and drizzled red hot sauce. The menu also features several variations of grilled cheese melts and salads.
The inspiration for the restaurant comes from Aronson’s childhood. When she was sick and had to stay home from school, her mother would serve her a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup (which the restaurant serves daily) and, sometimes, mac and cheese.
“It's the ultimate comfort food,” she said. “When you have mac and cheese as adult, you feel like a kid again. Those are the things that made you better.”
Beth and Greg Aronson are not new to the restaurant business here. They are behind the local Coffee Hound franchise, which they started in 1999 with a drive-thru coffee shop on Brady Street in Davenport. Two additional Coffee Hound locations later opened; they are now under separate ownership and different names.
Since June 2017, there had been only one Coffee Hound in the Quad-Cities, at 3451 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
That changed on Sunday, when a new Coffee Hound opened next door to Cheesy Cow.
The indoor/outdoor TBK Bank Sports Complex opened in May and spans 76 acres at Middle and Forest Grove roads. It has spurred commercial development at the interchange off Interstate 80.
"There are so many other businesses opening here," Aronson said. "This is going to be the new area where everyone wants to be."