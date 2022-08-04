Allergy-friendly bakery Life Breads expands into Davenport storefront

More than 160 food allergies and intolerances are present in Catherine and Todd Herzog's family, so they've got plenty of experience tailoring recipes to their own needs.

The couple has been bringing their gluten-free and other allergy-friendly baking to farmers's markets for years, and have decided to expand by opening their own storefront.

Life Breads Bakery will move into a brick-and-mortar location at 1509 N Harrison St., Davenport, this fall, allowing Catherine and Todd to move operations out of their home kitchen.

Catherine began making gluten-free food at home after the couple's daughter was diagnosed with Celiac Disease, General Manager Meg Reed said.

"That was the big concern when they started trying to find gluten-free is that you could find gluten-free at restaurants, but they would always tell you it might be contaminated with gluten from other things in the kitchen," Reed said. "So they start baking at home because there's no cross contamination."

They started selling baked goods at farmers' markets a few years before the pandemic under the name Hope's Treats, but after their daughter moved they stopped until the pandemic slowed some. Catherine said they decided to get back into the business to give people more options.

"People are trying to make better choices and trying to choose life in a different way, especially with people who are gluten-free, who have Celiac [disease], having good choices is important," Catherine said.

Life Breads offers everything from breads, muffins and cookies to holiday and other specialty products. Todd said they can accommodate more allergies than just gluten, with Catherine tweaking recipes as needed to make them yummier and safer for certain customers.

For more information, call the bakery at (319) 404-8229 or send a message on Facebook.

"One of [Catherine's] strengths is she can take a recipe and modify it to meet strange dietary needs," Todd said. "We have some people that want egg-free or tapioca-free or whatever their allergies happen to be, and she can find a substitute that makes it come out great."

