1. Olivia Gatwood
Writer and poet Olivia Gatwood will bring her "Alternate Universe" tour to the Quad-Cities this weekend with a scheduled performance at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. See the 26-year-old slam poet and author of "New American Best Friend" as well as musician Joaquina Mertz on Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance at moellernights.com and $20 on the day of the show.
2. 'Marvel Universe Live'
You have several chances to see "Marvel Universe Live," in which Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange unite on one stage this weekend. "Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes," billed as an action-packed battle to "defend the universe from evil," is coming to the TaxSlayer Center, 120 River Drive, Moline on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Showtimes include 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit marveluniverselive.com
3. 'Story Show'
Want to hear Quad-Citians tell their most interesting stories on stage? That's what the Story Show series is all about. The next one is set for Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport and will feature stories following the theme, "Epic Festival Tales." The series is presented by Moeller Nights, Hive Event Consulting and Midwest Writing Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and storytelling will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at eventbrite.com.
4. QC Festival of Praise
The QC Festival of Praise returns to LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport, this weekend with music from Jason Gray, Kathy Troccoli and The Browns. Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets, cost $15 and are available at all Quad-City area Chik-fil-A locations. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/404294. Tickets cost $20 at the gate on the day of the show. Admission is free for kids ages 12 and under.
5. Thursday Night Groove Series
Quad-City-based band Corporate Rock will play a free show on Thursday as part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's seasonal Thursday Night Groove concert series. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m., a free dance lesson is set for 6:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
6. Muddy Ruckus at the Raccoon Motel
See Muddy Ruckus, a rock/Americana/punk duo based in Portland, Maine, on Saturday with special guest Kirby Brown at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com and cost $15 on the day of the show.