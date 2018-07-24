Walk into Davenport's newest pizzeria, and you'll be surrounded by messages of love for pizza — and people.
Behind a chalkboard detailing specials of the day, including ricotta-filled pasta shells and a $1.50 pop with an extra-large pie, more than one decorative, pizza-themed phrase is within sight.
The capitalized words, "Any pizza is a personal pizza if you believe in yourself," are adorned on one wall under a framed image of a heart-shaped slice of pizza.
This appears on another wall: "There's no better feeling than a warm pizza box on your lap."
These phrases are more like family values for Antonia Vitale, who owns Antonella's Ristorante & Pizza, the Sicilian eatery that has served Davenport since 2002.
"It's all about passion," Vitale said. "We have a passion for food and for family."
Vitale is bringing that same passion to the restaurant's sister location — called Antonella's Pizzeria II — that opened in mid-June inside the Freight House on River Drive in Davenport.
This Antonella's, located in part of the space formerly housed by the now-closed Quad-Cities Food Hub, is a more causal dining experience. Its menu is heavy on specialty pizzas — served in full or by the slice — as well as paninis and sandwiches.
Antonella's isn't just about the food, though.
"People need a place to come and slow down and enjoy themselves," Vitale said. "When you walk in here, you become our family."
There is plenty of seating inside and a kitchen window for customers to catch a view of Sicilian pies being made, however, Vitale said the majority of diners are drawn to the outdoor patio, especially during the Freight House Farmers Market on weekends.
"This is a busy place," Vitale said. "Everyone loves to enjoy the beautiful weather and view."
And Antonella's has embraced its placement near the riverfront and Mississippi River Trail. On the outdoor patio, there are decorative bicycles painted with the colors of the Italian flag hanging up.
Customers are welcome to take their pizza outside or to the next-door Front Street Brewery. Front Street beers are also welcome inside Antonella's.
"The best thing ever is being next to Front Street Brewery," Vitale said. "Our pizza is over there and their beer is over here all the time."
Crews at both Antonella's locations are gearing up for an extra-busy weekend, thanks to the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Street Fest and the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, festivities in downtown Davenport.
"People from all over the country come here before Bix," Vitale said. "And now there's another option for them."
In opening Antonella's Pizzeria II, Vitale, who has been in the pizza-making business for much of her life, is continuing a family tradition.
Vitale's father Reno Vitale, who grew up in Sicily, Italy, has been making pizzas since 1971 and opened his first restaurant in Carlinville, Illinois. He opened Salvatore’s in Muscatine in 1985.
Antonia Vitale and her business partner, John Sgro, initially opened Antonella’s on East Kimberly Road in 2002 before the eatery moved to its current location on West Third Street in downtown Davenport in 2006.
Her kids Giovanni and Samanta Sgro, who are in their mid-20s, grew up — just as Vitale did — making pizzas in the family restaurant. And now, Vitale said they have a major role in operating Antonella's Pizzera II.
When Vitale thinks about that, tears come to her eyes.
"It's something I take a lot of pride in," she said. "It's the best feeling ever."