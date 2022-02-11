Antonella's Ristorante & Pizza closes downtown Davenport location

Customers have been streaming into Antonella's Ristorante & Pizza this week, stopping by one last time before the Sicilian restaurant closes its doors for good.

"They just want to get a last few pieces [of pizza] for lunch, or spaghetti, whatever they need," Antonella's owner Giovan Sgro said.

The Antonella's 112 W. 3rd St., Davenport, location will officially close Feb. 14. However, Quad-Citians can still find the restaurant's signature pizza and pastas at its Freight House location, 421 River Drive, Davenport.

Sgro said he's come to the point in his life when he wants to try other projects, and downsizing to one location would help him have more time and provide the opportunity to slow down some. That doesn't mean he won't still help out family at the Freight House location.

The owner of the unit Antonella's operated out of wished to do something else with the space, and rather than wait until the end of the lease, they just decided to move ahead with closing now.

Sgro and his wife, Antonia Vitale opened Antonella's in 2001 on East Kimberly Road before moving downtown around 2006. Vitale's family has a history in the restaurant business, which she and Sgro have passed on to younger generations.

Their motto used to be "the best-kept secret in the Quad-Cities," but after former president Barack Obama dropped by for a visit in 2012 the cat was out of the bag.

After 12 years of success they opened a second location at the Freight House marketplace, which operates as a quick-service version of the original restaurant. It will continue to serve the food the Quad-Cities has loved for more than 20 years.

"I want to thank all the customers that have been supporting me..." Sgro said. "We can satisfy what whatever they need at the other location."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.