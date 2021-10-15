Atomic Coffee Bar, AWAKE Coffee look to expansion

Two Quad-Cities staples for coffee and unique energy drinks are expanding to new locations.
Atomic Coffee Bar is heading into Illinois, opening its third location in Rock Island. It will move into the old Checker's drive-thru chain on Black Hawk Road.
Owner and operator Peter Schillaci said there isn't a set timeline on remodeling the space, but he hopes to have it ready for customers by the end of the year. They got the green light from the city of Rock Island and began gutting the inside in mid-summer.
He's excited to move into Rock Island, and give Atomic customers a chance to grab a drink without having to drive across the river.
The first Atomic opened in 2016 at 4707 N Brady St. in Davenport and the second location opened in 2018 at 3235 Ridge Point in Bettendorf, and they won't be stopping with a third, Schillaci said.
"We're excited to grow Atomic," Schillaci said.
AWAKE Coffee Company will open two new locations in 2022, in Davenport and East Moline. The Davenport shop is being built next to the future home of the Davenport Fire Department on N. Brady Street, and will be open by Jan. 1. The East Moline location will move into the old Godfather's Pizza by United Township High School.
The original AWAKE location is at 1430 4th Ave. in Rock Island.